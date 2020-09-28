A “drive-through barbecue” planned for Sunday on the Adams County Fairgrounds will raise funds for the Wellspring Pregnancy and Health Center.
The barbecue, which traditionally is a social event, will be on a drive-through basis this year to address public health concerns. Serving will run from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on the fairgrounds, 947 S. Baltimore Ave., and will be followed from 2-3 p.m. by the Life Chain event, when individuals line Burlington Avenue and Second Street to pray and express their opposition to abortion.
Wellspring, a nonprofit ecumenical organization that operated in earlier years under names including AAA Crisis Pregnancy Center, has been a presence in Hastings for more than 30 years. The organization has maintained its office at the Crosier Park Professional Center, 223 E. 14th St., since 2001.
Wellspring offers free, confidential pregnancy tests and information for women and couples experiencing pregnancy, plus free testing for sexually transmitted diseases and infections. Since 2015, after receiving a gift of equipment from the Knights of Columbus, Wellspring has offered free ultrasounds for pregnant women.
The group also offers parenting classes facilitated for each client individually, which are called “Earn While You Learn.” Clients who complete the classes, which are offered in both English and Spanish, earn “baby bucks” to help them buy items like cribs, car seats and diapers they would need to care for their babies.
Over the past 12 months, more than 4,000 diapers were distributed to mothers in need or mothers taking parenting classes. Almost all the diapers were provided through diaper drives conducted each October by the Lincoln Diocesan Council of Catholic Women.
Wellspring matches clients with parenting mentors who work with the clients weekly, offering practical advice, sometimes until long after the baby is born. The organization also helps to connect clients with other relevant community resources.
The group has increased its online outreach recently to serve individuals searching the internet for information.
To learn more visit https://wellspringhastings.com/.
