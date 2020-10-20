A 38-year-old Hastings man denied a charge of planning to distribute methamphetamine in Adams County District Court.
Terrence Ruff of 301 S. New York Ave. pleaded not guilty Oct. 6 to a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Ruff also filed a motion to suppress evidence and Adams County District Judge Terri Harder scheduled a hearing for the motion to be heard on Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.
According to the arrest affidavit, officers stopped a vehicle on Aug. 26 that was occupied by Dominic Quaintance, who had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Ruff was the driver of the vehicle, and Isaac Guevara was in the passenger seat.
During the stop, officers reportedly saw a pipe used for drugs and searched the vehicle. Officers reportedly found 5.2 grams of meth along with other drug paraphernalia. On the floor board where Quaintance was seated, officers found another pipe had been crushed under his feet.
Guevara, 20, of 631 S. Bellevue Ave., and Quaintance, 26, of 56 Kingston Drive, also have been charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Quaintance also faces a charge of tampering with evidence.
Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute is a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison. Tampering with evidence is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.