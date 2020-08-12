Meth sentencing
A 61-year-old Hastings man was sentenced Aug. 10 in Adams County District Court to three years of probation for possessing methamphetamine on Feb. 9.
Richard Durre, whose last known address was 914 W. E St., pleaded guilty June 8. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dropped a charge of being a habitual criminal.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth sentenced Durre.
Possession of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Drug sentencing
A 36-year-old Harvard woman was sentenced Aug. 10 in Adams County District Court to two years of probation for possessing methamphetamine on May 16.
Melissa Lehn pleaded no contest July 6.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth sentenced Lehn.
Hit-and-run fatality
KEARNEY COUNTY — A 43-year-old Kearney man died Tuesday in a vehicle/pedestrian crash on Nebraska Highway 44, according to a news release from the Kearney County Sheriff’s Office.
Christopher S. Hines was pronounced dead at the scene, near mile marker 46, about seven miles north of the intersection with U.S. Highway 6/34 northeast of Axtell. The accident was reported about 5:30 a.m.
The crash is being investigated as a hit-and-run incident by the Kearney County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol and Kearney County Attorney’s Office.
An autopsy was ordered by the county attorney’s office.
The Kearney Police Department, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska Department of Roads, Axtell Fire Department and Kearney County Road Department provided assistance at the scene.
1 killed, 1 injured in crash
SPRINGFIELD — A man has died in a crash near Springfield, just southwest of Omaha, the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office said.
The crash happened just after 2 a.m. Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. A Chevrolet Camaro carrying a man and a woman left 180th Street, went down an embankment and came to rest on its side in a creek, investigators said.
Deputies said the man — later identified as 27-year-old Ian Wichita of Omaha — died at the scene. The 24-year-old woman was able to climb out of the car and was taken to an Omaha hospital for treatment of minor injuries, authorities said. It was not clear which person had been driving the car when it crashed.
The sheriff’s office is investigating.
