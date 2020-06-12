As utility organizations deal with a soft electric market, Hastings Utilities is working on an integrated resource plan to prepare for the future of energy production in Hastings.
Utilities Manager Kevin Johnson and Derek Zeisler, HU director of marketing and energy, spoke about those plans and challenges at the Hastings Utility Board meeting Thursday.
Johnson said the consultant working on the integrated resource plan has provided analysis on several different scenarios with utilization of current HU assets for electric energy supply and potential assets for electric energy supply, such as additional purchase power agreements.
Johnson’s understanding is that the consultant took 10 scenarios and narrowed them down to a top four.
“Our internal staff will then take this information — both the analytics on the 10 scenarios and the analytics on the four scenarios — and then put our own experience and mindset and understanding of our market, our load, our city needs, our city projections, and come up with a recommendation,” he said.
He didn’t think this would be completed by the deadline to complete the 2021 budget.
Johnson expects to come back with strategic plans that need to be implemented in three to five years on energy sourcing assets.
The next draft of the integrated resource plan is scheduled to be completed the week of June 22.
Zeisler said the average locational marginal pricing — the cost to buy and sell power at different locations within wholesale electricity markets — has declined in recent years.
“We’re seeing that soft market again in 2020,” Zeisler said.
As a generator, Hastings Utilities prefers to see higher LMP prices. However, as a buyer of energy from the market for the city, there’s benefit to lower prices.
“Ultimately the integrated (Southwest Power Pool) market is doing exactly what it set out to do, which is lower that LMP cost for its customers,” Zeisler said.
He said wind power is a big driver of LMP pricing.
At times during 2019, nearly 70% of the SPP generation was coming just from wind.
When there is wind generation, Whelan Energy Center production is at a minimum.
Whelan Energy Center No. 2 was placed in market status early in 2020, waiting for the Southwest Power Pool to need electricity generated by the nine-year-old, coal-fired power plant east of Hastings. It didn’t get called back up until the first week of June.
The Southwest Power Pool, which is based in Little Rock, Arkansas, manages the electric grid and wholesale power market for the central United States.
“We’re fortunate as far as COVID that we’re in the middle of the country and we seem to be less affected than some of the coasts, but they still believe we’ve seen anywhere from 5% to 8% decrease in demand over the SPP market due to COVID,” Zeisler said, referring to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic.
The wind capacity continues to grow in the SPP market.
Zeisler said there are 8 gigawatts of additional generation, primarily wind, coming into the SPP market in 2020 and 2021.
The high mark for SPP electric consumption in 2019 was 50 gigawatts. The Southwest Power Pool has more than 90 gigawatts of capacity.
Zeisler said there currently is also 80 gigawatts, most of which is renewable, planned for the SPP market in the next 10 years.
“We’ve got way more in the queue than what we currently peak at,” he said. “A lot of it comes right back to the capacity. When you don’t have reliable capacity like you get from a gas, nuclear or coal unit, you have to make it up with quantity. That’s what we’re starting to see.”
