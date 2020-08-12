MANKATO, Kan. — The Rock Hills football team finished the season 6-3 and with a sour taste in its mouth. The Grizzlies’ final game was called at half after Frankfort was up 54-8 in the playoffs.
Rock Hills seniors Mason Higer and Jerrod Gillett are expected to lead the team in an attempt to avenge the playoff loss and build on the successful season it was to that point.
Both Higer and Gillett are the top two leading returners in rushing, as Higer racked up 612 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground and Gillett had 546 and six scores.
Gillett threw for 433 yards and seven TDs on just 25 completions. Higer was also first on the team with 51 tackles.
The Grizzlies will host the season opener on Sept. 4 against Wichita HomeSchool.
September
vs. Wichita HomeSchool; 11, at Lakeside; 18, at Axtell; 25, vs. Osborne
October
2, at Thunder Ridge; 9, vs. Southern Cloud co-op; 16, at Pike Valley; 23, vs. St. John’s/Tipton Catholic
