Former Hastings, Nebraska, resident E. June Bentz, 97, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020, at Good Samaritan Village in Grand Island.
Services are 1 p.m. Friday, October 23, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Kelly Karges officiating. Burial will be at a later date. There will be no viewing or visitation.
The service will be live streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/lbvfh. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. For the health and safety of others face masks are required for those attending the funeral, your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
June was born June 23, 1923, to Walter and Florence (Dunlap) Anderson in Palmer. She graduated from Fairmont High School and obtained her Master’s Degree in Education from Kearney State College. June was married to Craig Weeks and later married Harold Bentz, Jr. Harold preceded her in death.
June was a member of Grace United Methodist Church. She taught elementary school for many years in Kenesaw and Blue Hill until she retired.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Kent Weeks; 2 brothers, and 2 sisters.
Survivors include children and spouses, Stanley of Colorado, Nancy and Ray Lee of Shelton, Susan and Rob Stoppkotte of Grand Island; grandchildren and spouses, Kevin Lee, Kyle and Andrea Lee, Michelle and Eric Simmons, Bradley Weeks, Stephanie and Jim Barthelman, Beth and Brett Musil, Josh and Jessica Stoppkotte; 8 great-grandchildren; 3 stepchildren and spouses and their families; and numerous nieces and nephews.
