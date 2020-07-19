Boy Scout Ben Kelley poses with one of his community food pantries at Trinity United Methodist Church in Grand Island, Neb., on July 3, 2020. They are part of his quest to become an Eagle Scout. Kelley, who is one of a set of 18 year-old fraternal quadruplets, has completed his paperwork for becoming an Eagle Scout. The same rank is being achieved by his brothers, Aaron, Elijah and Ethan. (Jeff Bahr/The Independent via AP)