Henry Schardt of Hastings recently completed all the requirements to earn the rank of Eagle Scout.
Schardt, the son of Aaron and Megan Schardt, has been involved in scouting since age 8 and joined Hastings Troop No. 207 when his family moved to the community. Aaron Schardt, too, is an Eagle Scout.
Eagle Scout is the highest rank that can be attained by members of Scouts BSA. Only about 2 percent of youth who join the Scouts earn this honor.
For his Eagle Scout project, Schardt assembled playground equipment for the Juniata City Park.
