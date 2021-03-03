LINCOLN — Bruning-Davenport/Shickley had the matchup it wanted and exploited it early in its first-round matchup at the Class D-1 state tournament Wednesday.
Jess Hudson’s 6-foot-3 frame stacked against 5-foot-5 on the block.
Hudson scored five of BDS’ first nine points — three from the foul stripe, but her post touches were limited afterward and it’s now the question head coach Shana Gerberding and many others in the three communities will ponder for the next eight months.
“I don’t know why we’d go away from it so much,” Gerberding said. “That was one of the huge advantages we had.”
No. 2 Weeping Water (22-5), which adjusted by double teaming Hudson, could have let Hudson have hers in the post with the way it was scoring.
Almost at will, Grace Cave, a Nebraska-Omaha pledge, got to the rim. Cave’s 26 points led the Indians to a 55-45 win at Lincoln Southwest.
No. 7 BDS had no answer defensively for Cave but to put her on the foul stripe to make her earn the points. Cave finished 9-of-10 from the line.
“I don’t think anybody can (stop her) until she gets to college,” Gerberding said. “She’s a good player. She pinpoints passes, she sets up her teammates very well, and you don’t see that a lot in Class D-1.”
It took Cave a while to get going. Her first bucket didn’t come until 35 seconds remained in the first quarter.
The Indians’ first 11 points came from elsewhere.
“That takes a load off of her shoulders, and that’s something we’ve done all year,” said Weeping Water head coach Joel Haveman. “People are surprised by it, but we’re not. We know our supporting cast is solid.”
Karley Ridge added 16 for the Indians, who advance to Thursday’s 4 p.m. semifinals.
Macy Kamler poured in 23 points for the Eagles. Her 15 in the second half helped trim a once 20-point lead to the final margin of 10.
The final 3-pointer of Kamler’s career, which opened the fourth quarter, was near NBA range and even surprised the public address announcer, who chuckled as it splashed through the hoop.
“Macy’s a kid who can get the basket and create her own shot. That’s hard to teach in a kid,” Gerberding said.
The Eagles began the final period with a 10-2 run that forced a Weeping Water timeout. But 19 points over the last eight minutes weren’t enough to overcome 23 turnovers.
“We challenged our girls to be better, be tougher,” Gerberding said of the late run. “Good things went our way, but when you have that many empty possessions, it hurts.”
Hudson finished with 12 points, mostly on second chances she afforded the Eagles with her game-high 11 rebounds. Hannah Miller managed four points and Ashley Schelegel chipped in a 3-pointer.
The Eagles (18-8), who were runners-up in 2018, have come to expect championship-level performances. Gerberding said this year was no different, even up a class.
“Anything can happen when you play here, that’s why you can’t pay attention to seeds,” Gerberding said. “Never sell yourself out, you always have to believe. That’s why you play the games.”
BDS (18-8)...........9 7 10 19 — 45
WW (22-5)...........13 14 18 10 — 55
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley (45)
Macy Kamler 9-15 3-4 23, Bryn Kadel 0-2 0-0 0, Jordan Bolte 0-4 0-0 0, Taylor Sliva 1-4 1-2 3, Jess Hudson 4-9 4-5 12, Mariah Sliva 0-1 0-0 0, Hannah Miller 1-5 2-2 4, Ashley Schlegel 1-4 0-0 3. Totals: 16-45 10-13 45.
Weeping Water (55)
Reagan Aronson 1-7 1-2 4, Jamison Twomey 1-4 0-0 3, Karley Ridge 7-9 1-1 16, Reba Wilson 0-2 1-2 1, Grace Cave 8-19 9-10 26, Brooklyn Rathe 1-2 0-6 2, Kiera Brack 1-1 0-0 3. Totals: 19-44 12-22 55.
Three-point field goals — BDS 3-11 (Kamler 2-6, B. Kadel 0-2, Bolte 0-2, Schlegel 1-1); WW 5-13 (Aronson 1-4, Twomey 1-3, Cave 1-4, Brack 1-1). Rebounds — BDS 32 (Hudson 11); WW 24 (Ridge 7). Turnovers — BDS 23; WW 15.
