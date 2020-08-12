SHICKLEY — Kari Jo Alfs and Bruning-Davenport/Shickley have tasted gold twice now, winning the state volleyball championship in Class D-2 in consecutive years.
But the Eagles are still hungry and in search of a third straight title to continue their reign.
First it was Ewing. Then it was Humphrey St. Francis.
Alfs believes it is still BDS’ turn on top.
“It’s definitely on the table,” the sixth year head coach said of winning a third title in a row. “We’re going to be very competitive this year. We lost some talent from last year but we have a lot of girls that touched a ball quite a bit this summer and who are excited to take on some varsity roles and some starting roles. I really feel like the opportunity is there (for a third championship). I think the girls are going to strive for it anyway.”
The Eagles’ second title was well-earned as they outlasted each opponent in five sets for three days straight. The 2019 squad became the first team in state history in the rally scoring era to go the distance in each state tournament match and win the championship.
“When you look at it, basically, we only had one girl who played all the way around, so we didn’t really lose much,” Alfs said. “We were pretty young last year. We have two seniors this year taking the lead and we’re still pretty young. They’re doing a very good job.”
Macy Kamler, who was a first-team All-Tribland selection, finished off her junior year with 30 kills in the championship match, looking as strong as ever for the Eagles. She had 330 kills on the year with 320 digs.
“She has really stepped up,” Alfs said of Kamler. “She’s hit the weight room hard the summer.”
Jordan Bolte comes off of a junior season where she posted 414 assists.
Juniors Mariah and Taylor Sliva are both versatile in how Alfs is able to use them. Mariah smashed 188 kills a year ago and recorded 275 digs. Taylor plays all six rotations for the Eagles.
Taryn Fiala, also a junior, will play mostly as a defensive specialist, and Malory Dickson, a sophomore, will play up front.
Alfs spoke highly of sophomore add-ons JessaLynn Hudson, who towers at 6-feet, 2-inches, and setter Hannah Miller. The two didn’t receive playing time last year, but will be in the mix this year.
“It’s a pretty comfortable lineup,” Alfs said. “(Hudson) is strong and will play up front for us. She puts up a tremendous block on the right side, and you put her in the mix and (Miller), who has been working every day in the gym this summer, it’s been pretty exciting.”
Alfs said one thing that has bonded this year’s team are Zoom meetings that began back in May, once the announcement was made that spring sports were officially canceled.
“I challenged them all, and my seniors (Kamler and Bolte) had groups they worked with three times a week and started exercising and doing workouts,” said Alfs. “They’ve been pushing each other.”
Despite being out in the country, away from much of the coronavirus pandemic madness, BDS has practiced wearing masks and sanitizing religiously.
“The girls will do whatever it takes to play,” Alfs said. “We would wear our masks to the court, we were good about sanitizing hands in timeouts and sanitizing the ball. The attitude is whatever it takes, and the community is going to rally behind them and support them. We’ll do what we have to do to keep each other safe.”
2020 schedule
August
27, at Palmyra, Tri County, Wilber-Clatonia quadrangular 6 p.m.
September
1, at Sandy Creek, Sutton triangular 6 p.m.; 3, at Exeter-Milligan, Hampton triangular 5:30 p.m.; 8, Cross County 7 p.m.; 10, at Superior 7 p.m.; 14-17, MUDECAS tournament at Beatrice TBA; 21, Sandy Creek, Thayer Central triangular 5 p.m.; 22, Nebraska Lutheran, Shelby/Rising City triangular 5 p.m.; 24, at Meridian 7 p.m.; 29, Southern 7 p.m.
October
1, at Blue Hill, Giltner triangular 5 p.m.; 5, at Silver Lake, Smith Center (Kan.) triangular 6 p.m.; 6, Butler, Osceola triangular 5 p.m.; 13, at Dorchester, McCool Junction triangular 5:30 p.m.; 15, at Lawrence-Nelson, High Plains triangular 5 p.m.; 17-20, Crossroads Conference tournament TBA
