Last year the Bruning-Davenport/Shickley Eagles (18-6) entered the D-2 State Tournament as the three seed and their opponent was the number six seed Mullen Broncos (26-1).
This year their seedings were flipped as the two teams faced off in a rematch from a season ago. The Eagles won by a tight 36-34 margin to advance to the semi-final round in 2019. The Eagles who were plagued by turnovers in the first half would battled back from a 12 point fourth quarter deficit to cut the lead to just two points with 1:04 left to play. But the Broncos finished a perfect 6-for-6 from the free-throw line in the final minute to win 60-54.
“We definitely didn’t start like we wanted to,” said Eagles head coach Shana Gerberding. “We had too many turnovers and couldn’t just get into a flow to start the game, but man our girls just refused to give up.”
Broncos sophomore Taylor Svoboda scored a basket in the opening minute of the game giving them a 2-0 lead. Both teams struggled to get into a flow with the Eagles turning the ball over on their first six possessions. Junior Macy Kamler scored the first basket on a give and go pass from sophomore Taylor Sliva for the Eagles with 3:57 left in the quarter to even the score at two a piece. The Broncos outscored the Eagles 7-4 to end the quarter giving them a 9-6 first quarter lead. Freshman JessaLynn Hudson came off the bench for the Eagles and scored the last four points for the Eagles in the quarter.
Seniors Regan Alfs tied the game at nine on a trey to being the second quarter. The Eagles were plagued by more turnovers as the Broncos rattled off five unanswered points to take a 14-9 lead. Kamler and Alfs each hit a basket to cut the lead to one point with 4:35 left in the half. The Broncos outscored the Eagles 9-3 to end the half with a 23-16 lead.
Broncos junior Samantha Moore made a layup to start the second half extending their lead to nine points. Kamler nailed a trey to answer making the score 19-25 in favor of the Broncos. Moore nailed a three midway through the quarter to give the Broncos a 34-24 lead. The Broncos extended their lead to 26-38 with one quarter to play.
Kamler led the charge to start the final quarter for the Eagles who tallied six quick points and a steal to cut the lead to single digits.
“Macy was playing in a lot of pain tonight after an ankle injury in practice this week and she just took the team on her back,” Gerberding said. “She’s such a tough competitor, all of them are. They battled hard and we made a game out of it, we just couldn’t get over the hump.”
The Eagles slowly chipped away at the Broncos lead and with 1:04 left to play cut the lead to just two points.
“I told them in the huddle when we were up by two, we have to keep our poise we’re going to score a basket and get a stop and I don’t know if it played out that way but the message was to stay cool and they did a good job of that down the stretch,” said Broncos head coach Clint Svoboda.
Two points would be as close as the Eagles would get as Moore finished 6-for-6 from the charity stripe in the final minute of the game. Kamler added four more points but they could never catch the Broncos. Kamler had 21 points in the final quarter and the Eagles outscored the Broncos 28-22 but the Broncos held on to win 60-54.
The Eagles end their season a few games earlier than expected but Coach Gerberding couldn’t be more proud of her team.
“We obviously wanted to play on Saturday, but that’s not what was in the cards for us this year,” said Gerberding. “I’m so proud of these girls, we’ve had some major ups and downs this year and a lot of teams would have thrown in the towel a long time ago but we made it here. This is a great group of kids and I’m just so lucky to be their coach, they do everything asked of them and push each other every day and they have so much to be proud of this season.”
Kamler led all scorers with 30 points for the Eagles and Alfs chipped in 10. Moore had 27 for the Broncos Svoboda added 15.
BDS.............6 10 10 28 — 54
Mullen.........9 14 15 22 — 60
BDS (54)
Regan Alfs 4-9 0-0 10, Jordan Bolte 0-1 0-0 0, Rylee Haecker 1-14 3-4 6 , JessaLynn Hudson 1-1 4-8 6, Bryn Kadel 0-4 0-0 0, Macy Kamler 13-20 3-4 30, Kaylee Noel 0-0 0-0 0, Mariah Sliva 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor Sliva 1-2 0-0 2.
Mullen (60)
Madison Jones 1-2 5-7 7, Kylie Licking 0-3 1-2 1, Brooke McCully 2-9 2-4 6, Samantha Moore 7-14 11-11 27, Taylor Svoboda 4-10 6-7 15, Shelby Welsh 2-4 0-2 4.
Three-point field-goals: BDS 4-18 (Alfs 2-5, Haecker 1-6, Kadel 0-3, Kamler 1-3, T. Sliva 0-1) Mullen 3-8 (Licking 0-1, McCully 0-1, Moore 2-3, Svoboda 1-3).
