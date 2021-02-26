WILCOX — The Eagles of Bruning-Davenport/Shickley (18-7) took on the Anselmo-Merna Coyotes (17-7) in the Class D-1, District 6 finals in Wilcox. The game turned into a free-throw battle, and while the Eagles struggled at the line early, they made them down the stretch.
“After starting like we did at the free throw line it was good to see them still be confident at the end when we needed them,” said Eagles head coach Shana Gerberding. “It definitely wasn’t our night from the line but they knocked them down when it counted.”
The Eagles were 0-for-8 from the charity stripe in the first half, but finished 7-for-14 in the final minutes to win 42-36.
BDS had a hard time settling in on defense as the Coyotes built a quick 10-6 lead. The Eagles got six points from sophomore JessaLynn Hudson in the early go and a trey from fellow sophomore Hannah Miller late in the quarter to give them a 13-12 advantage. Free throws from junior Jaime Chandler made it 14-13 in favor of the Coyotes to end quarter one.
The Eagles had three straight turnovers to start the second quarter but a triple from senior Bryn Kadel tied the game at 16-apiece. With foul trouble looming the Eagles bench game up big holding the Coyotes to just three points in the for the final seven and a half minutes of the quarter.
“Each game is different on who steps up and it could be any of the 11 that we suit up, every game is different every game the leading scorer is different, we’re just so well rounded” Gerberding said. “All of them just came in and played awesome defense and it’s nice because we don’t lose a step and we don’t give the other team time to relax into an offense. All of them are a huge part of our success.”
Senior Macy Kamler nailed a 3-point field goal from way beyond the arc to tie the game 19-19 as the half time buzzer sounded.
BDS had a couple of miscommunications on offense resulting in turnovers to start the second half. Down 22-21 the Eagles rattled off six unanswered points to take a 27-22 lead with 2:21 left in the quarter. Chandler finished an old fashioned three-point play for the Coyotes to cut the lead to two. Miller got a steal leading to a layup giving the Eagles a 29-25 lead. With four second left Coyotes sophomore Shaylyn Safranek hit a bucket to bring it back to a two-point Eagle advantage with one quarter left to play.
Three different Eagles scored in the opening minutes of the final quarter, extending their lead to 35-29. The rest of the Eagles' points came from the free throw line, where they finished 7-for-14 in the final minutes. Still, with 1:09 left in the game the Coyotes cut the Eagle lead to four points, but senior Jordan Bolte came up big in the final seconds starting with a block on defense and an offensive rebound and a pair of free throws to end the game giving the Eagles 42-36 victory sending them to the D-1 State tournament for the fourth year in a row.
“Every year it gets harder and harder to get there but have to give credit to these kids they just work hard and want it,” commented Gerberding. “They’ve been there in volleyball too and it makes a difference when they’ve played in big games. They set the tone each day in practice and are great examples to the younger kids that you have to work hard and it’s not given, I’m just really proud of them tonight.”
Kamler led the Eagles with 11 points and Miller added eight.
Anselmo-Merna......14 5 8 7 — 36
BDS......................13 6 10 13 — 42
Anselmo-Merna (36)
Jaide Chandler 12, Claire Cooksley 5, Kirsten Myers 6, Hadlee Safranek 8, Shaylyn Safranek.
BDS (42)
Jordan Bolte 6, JessaLynn Hudson 6, and Bryn Kadel 6, Macy Kamler 11, Hannah Miller 8, Ashley Schlegel 2, Taylor Sliva 3.
