SHICKLEY — The Eagles of Bruning-Davenport/Shickley faced a fellow Crossroads Conference opponent Hampton Hawks in their opening game of the season Friday. The Eagles used a tough full court defense to force 36 total turnovers on their way to 55-32 victory.
“That’s what we’re going to try to do this year, because we’re so deep we can run in a lot of people and try to get teams running and put a lot of pressure on them and pressure on the ball,” said Eagles head coach Shana Gerberding. “I thought we transitioned well out of defense and really pushed the tempo up the floor and all of our girls are more than capable on offense as well.”
The Eagles came out ready to play, forcing six early turnovers with senior Jordan Bolte grabbing four steals. The Eagles built an 11-0 lead midway through the opening quarter but the Hawks had an answer in sophomore Lillian Dose. Dose scored seven unanswered points, cutting the Eagles lead to just four points. Hawks freshman Neveah Lukassen drained a hoop with under a minute left to play making the score 11-9 in favor of the Eagles as the opening quarter came to a close.
The Eagles forced 10 of Cross County's 19 first half turnovers in the opening minutes of the second quarter. Seniors Macy Kamler and Bryn Kadel knocked down back to back treys and sophomore JessaLynn Hudson scored four in a row to give the Eagles a 24-9 advantage. Hawks senior Lexie Wollinski scored five straight and junior Zaya Stuart make a three-point field goal but the Eagles took a 28-18 lead heading into halftime.
Hudson scored back-to-back buckets for the Eagles to open quarter three. The Eagles held the Hawks to just four points as they extended their lead to 40-22 with one quarter left to play.
The Eagles ran into some foul trouble in the forth quarter with the Hawks, scoring six of their eight fourth quarter points from the charity stripe. The Eagles scored 15 points in the final quarter getting baskets from six different players. The Eagles outscored the Hawks 6-2 in the final minute to win 55-32.
“We have a long way to go but I saw a lot of great things tonight,” Gerberding said. “The hustle and effort was great and it was an overall good win for us.”
Hawks head coach Margo LaBrie saw a lot of great moments from her squad too.
“BDS is always a tough first game,” said LaBrie. “If we can cut down on our own mistakes and be more productive on offense we’ll be just fine.”
Bolted grabbed six steals for the Eagles, Hudson got nine rebounds and Kamler had 16 points.
BDS................11 17 12 15 — 55
Hampton................9 9 4 1 — 32
BDS (55)
Jordan Bolte 6, Hallie Hoins 2, JessaLynn Hudson 13, Bryn Kadel 5, Hanna Kadel 2, Macy Kamler 16, Hannah Miller 4, Ashley Schlegel 2, Taylor Sliva 5.
Hampton (32)
Abbey Arendt 2, Lillian Dose 9, Rorie Loveland 6, Nevaeh Lukassen 2, Kylie Mersch 1, Zaya Stuart 3, Lexi Wolinski 9.
Boys
HAMPTON — The BDS boys cruised to a 57-17 victory on Friday. Eli Noel led the team with 13 points and Dalton Kleinschmidt added 12. Kyle Ardissono and Tanner Bolte each finished with eight points, Adam Alfs recorded seven, Easton Weber had four, Eric Schroeder tallied three, and Tyler Grote chipped in with two.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.