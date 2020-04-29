Editor’s note: The following story originally appeared in the Oct. 30, 1992, edition of the Hastings Tribune. If you have an idea of a memorable sports story that previously ran in the Tribune, contact sports@hastingstribune.com and it may make it in a future edition.
WOOD RIVER — Adams Central will be traveling in the first round of the state playoffs partly because Scott Frost travelled 76 yards for a touchdown on Thursday’s second play from scrimmage.
Frost, a quarterback who has attracted interest from Division I schools like Nebraska, Stanford and Notre Dame, accounted for 382 yards of total offense as Wood River defeated the Patriots 36-7. A crowd estimated at 2,500 watched the Lou Platte conference unbeatens meet in the regular-season finale.
The fans had barely settled in when Frost kept on the option, broke a tackle near midfield and sprinted down the Adams Central sideline to score.
“That’s a big play,” said Larry Frost, Scott’s dad and the Wood River Coach. “It established the fact that we could move the ball on them. That’s something we haven’t done easily against them in the past.”
Wood River, which had lost at least seven straight to the Patriots, gained 556 yards in the contest.
Frost passed for 216 yards and rushed for 166 more.
Adams Central, which lost a 24-game regular-season winning streak, gained 212 yards. and didn’t commit a turnover, but was outscored 20-0 in the second half.
“You’ve got to get on top of them early and make them play your game,” Adams Central Coach Bill Carlin said. “That’s what hurt us. We didn’t get lined up right on the first long run. It’s hard to stop an option when your defensive end isn’t where he is supposed to be.”
Despite the loss, Adams Central will be in the Class B state playoffs for the third straight season. The Patriots, who returned starters at just five positions off last year’s state semifinalist, can be seeded no higher than sixth in the west bracket and will play either Cozad, Columbus Scotus, Centennial or Lexington in Wednesday’s opening round.
The Patriots. may have to play without 1,000-yard rusher Eric Walther, who left the game with a knee injury in the third quarter.
“We’ll just have to wait and see,” Carlin said. “I’m confident, though, that we won’t let this bother us. I think they’ll be right back and ready to go tomorrow.”
The Patriots, whose previous eight opponents had a combined record of 18-46 entering the final week of the season, showed their ability to bounce back after Brandon Bayley’s field goal put Wood River up 10-0.
The Patriots marched to the Wood River 25 before a sack forced a punt. Adams Central got the ball back in great field position and scored on an eight-play, 52-yard drive.
Chad Trausch, who led Patriot ball carriers with 94 yards, gained 24 on one play that helped to set up quarterback Adam Franzen’s 4-yard scoring pass to a tumbling Ben Klozenbucher.
The Adams Central defense stopped a scoring threat when Robb Rutt stripped the ball from Frost and Walther recovered at the 8. But following a quick kick, the Eagles moved 45 yards in two plays. Mike Gall, perhaps the top player in Frost’s supporting cast, went the final 40 on a simple dive play.
“This year, the neat thing is we’re much better balanced,” Coach Frost said. “And defensively, there’s no question that we’re better. All up and down the line and back to our. safety people, we’ve played really well.”
The Eagles, who have allowed just over a touchdown per game this season, didn’t allow Adams Central to penetrate their 30 in the second half.
Offensively, Wood River scored on three of four possessions after the break. Frost, Gall and 240-pound fullback Joe Horst, a transfer from Ravenna, each scored on short runs after the Eagles converted third-down attempts of seven yards or more.
“They had some big plays,” Carlin said. “We’d have them third-and-long and they’d catch the back in the flat. you expect them to do that though. They are a veteran team.”
Adams Central (8-1).........................0 7 0 0—7
Wood River (9-0)........................10 6 7 13—36
WR—Scott Frost 76 run (Brandon Bayley kick)
WR—FG Bayley 21
AC—Ben Klozenbucher 4 pass from Adam Franzen (Eric Walther kick)
WR—Mike Gall 40 run (kick blocked)
WR—Frost 4 run (Bayley kick)
WR—Gall 3 run (Bayley kick)
WR—Joe Horst 1 run (kick blocked)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING—Adams Central, Trausch 12-94, Walther 15-41. Wood River, Frost 15-166, Gall 8-90, Horst 19-81.
PASSING—Adams Central, Franzen 7-12-0 49. Wood River, Frost 11-22-0 216.
RECEIVING—Adams Central, Colburn 3-36, Klozenbucher 3-12. Wood River, Gideon 4-88, Cocher 3-26, Zavala. 2-40.
