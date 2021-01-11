Early technology purchases put Adams Central Public Schools in a position to more easily transition to e-learning in the spring when in-person education was disrupted, as well as to assist other schools confronted with the ensuing computer shortage.
Scott Schneider, technology director at Adams Central, reviewed the technology plan at the Adams Central Board of Education meeting on Monday.
The district has 224 desktop computers, 293 tablet computers, and about 1,600 laptop computers, ranging in age up to five years old. Having access to that technology allowed the school more easily transition to e-learning when the pandemic closed schools.
“We were by far above where we needed to be,” he said.
Superintendent Shawn Scott said Adams Central was well prepared with technology compared to other schools of similar size.
“It was part of our success last spring,” he said.
Schneider said the district had moved up a purchase of laptop computers to replace units that were five years old as part of its replacement cycle. Not only did the advance purchase provide a better price, but it also allowed the school to complete the transaction before closures sent schools scrambling to find devices to allow students to learn online.
Normal laptop orders also were disrupted, which affected schools in Hampton and Harvard. Both had placed orders for laptops, but didn’t receive them as scheduled due to the sudden demand.
Schneider said Adams Central hadn’t yet recycled its outgoing laptops and offered to loan the devices to the schools in Hampton and Harvard.
“I’m glad we were able to help those other schools out,” he said. “I think anytime a school can help another school is great.”
Schneider said Adams Central moved its PowerSchool server to Educational Service Unit No. 10 this year and saved about $1,000 a year. He said the move also seemed to provide better service.
Looking forward, he said the school is investigating a backup internet service to provide network redundancy and allow the school to remain online if one of the providers were to be disrupted. They also will investigate enhanced cyber security, in software, hardware and device configurations.
In other business, the board:
- Voted to keep the same slate of officers with Dave Johnson as president, Chad Trausch as vice president, Tim O’Dey as secretary and Janice Niemeyer as treasurer. The board also left the committee assignments as previously determined.
- Accepted the resignation of Bill Carlin, who retired after 41 years with the district.
The next regular meeting will be Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m.
