EDGAR — Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol Technical Crimes Division have arrested an Edgar man following an investigation into child pornography, NSP said in a news release Thursday.
Investigators on Wednesday arrested Bryan Wessels, 33, at his home. Wessels was found to be in possession of more than 100 images of child pornography and to have distributed images of child pornography, NSP said.
The investigation began when NSP received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Upon investigation of the tip, NSP was able to identify the social media account and user as a resident of Edgar.
Wessels was arrested for possession and distribution of child pornography. He was lodged in the Clay County Jail in Clay Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.