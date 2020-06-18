Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 84F. SSW winds shifting to N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 58F. NNE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.