The Minden girls basketball team returns two starters and eight other players who saw varsity action from last season.
Senior Sarah Hultquist, who is a three-year starter for the Whippets, has led team in scoring the past two seasons. Last year, she averaged 12 points per game. She also grabbed 6 rebounds per game.
Senior Abby Rehtus is a two-year starter who averaged 5 points per game last year.
Hultquist and Rehtus will be assisted by a number of experienced players who got a chance to play last season because the Whippets had deal with so many injuries and illnesses.
Minden finished with a 9-14 record.
"Some of our younger players gained valuable experience, which we hope will pay off," said coach Taylor Maulsby, who is in this third season. "It will be crucial for us to stay healthy and continue to improve as the season progresses."
Also back for the Whippets are seniors Hannah Merrill and Bailee Schurmann, junior Payton Weeder and sophomores Sloane Beck, Keitan Bienhoff, Lily Bloomfield, Priscila Madriz and Brenna Bules.
"We know we have some great senior leaders who will be vital in helping us develop some of our younger players as well as play big roles for us this season," Maulsby said. "We should be more athletic than in past years and will hopefully have more depth."
The Whippets compete in the Southwest Conference where Maulsby says that Broken Bow, the winner of the conference tournament the past three seasons, should be the favorite again.
"My hope is that our team improves throughout the season and is playing our best basketball by our conference and district tournaments," Maulsby said.
