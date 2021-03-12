An election in November 2020 that saw unprecedented voting numbers and a lot of first-time poll workers in Adams County as well as other unusual challenges was still a success.
That is how Adams County election commissioner Ramona Thomas described the 2020 general election while speaking during a League of Women Voters Zoom meeting on Friday.
“We had a lot of first-time election workers working in the biggest turnout election in history, along with new equipment,” she said. “It just seemed like 2020 was a perfect storm of chaos we were dealing with. Overall it really was a success. I’m very proud of my staff, our office and the poll workers that we were able to pull that off because when I look back at it I think, ‘How in the world did we do that?’ But we did.”
There were 19,843 registered voters for the general election, which Thomas said was an increase of 533 from the primary.
“That is actually a very significant increase from what we normally see,” she said. “Usually our voter registration stays pretty steady because even though we add some voters, there’s always some transferred out of our county because of moving.”
She guessed the majority of those 533 people were eligible voters who had never registered or voted before.
There were 14,916 voters participating in the general election, which represents a 75.17% turnout.
“That was record breaking,” Thomas said. “That was an enormous turnout even for a general, presidential election.”
Thomas said she heard there was a line of people down the block waiting to vote in rural polling places.
She said anticipating how voters would vote — and ordering ballots accordingly — was difficult to predict. A prediction of a near 50/50 split was being suggested and ballots were ordered accordingly.
While the city of Hastings precincts were almost an exact 50/50 split, however, the in-person voting in the rural precincts was much higher than the early voting requests.
In Hastings, 50.24% voted at polling places and 49.76% voted through early voting.
Among rural voters, 68.08% voted at polling places and 36.92% voted through early voting.
Long lines were present at some rural precincts and additional ballots needed to be taken to two rural precincts.
The Adams County Courthouse accommodated in-person early voting in the election office.
Temporary workers were brought in to alleviate stress for election office staff.
Staff essentially was running three elections leading up to Nov. 3: mail elections, serving as a polling location for the month leading up to the election and preparing election sites on election day.
“It did put a lot of stress on our office,” Thomas said. “Lots of nights, lots of weekends.”
Thomas anticipates early voting applications will become a regular occurrence.
“I think we’ve set a precedence that now voters are going to expect to receive that application a couple months leading up to the election, giving them the option to vote early,” she said. “As long as our budget allows us to do that we will probably be doing that.”
In 2020, those applications were sent to all eligible voters.
Thomas said, in the future, her office probably will only send early voting applications to voters with an active registration — to those who voted in either the last one or maybe last two presidential elections.
“So that might cut down on the costs a little bit,” she said.
Voters are considered inactive if they don’t vote in two presidential elections.
“It would really depend on the numbers,” Thomas said. “These mailings aren’t cheap. I want to do them, but it’s going to have to be cost effective.”
