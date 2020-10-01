A lot can be learned driving the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach E electric sport-utility vehicle from Detroit to Hastings as Todd Soderquist did Wednesday in advance of Mustang Roundup X.
Soderquist, who grew up in Hastings, is a Ford Motor Co. employee and now lives in the Detroit area. He is chief engineer for the Mach E in China.
Soderquist has attended all 10 Mustang Roundups, which are held at Motorsport Park Hastings on the eastern edge of Hastings.
“It was a good experience for me to go through a long-distance trip in an electric vehicle and experience what a customer will,” he said.
Part of that experience is figuring out where there are high-speed charging stations.
“If you pick a low-speed charging station you could be there for seven hours, versus a high-speed charger could be 30 minutes,” he said.
The Mach E has a range of 230 miles from one battery charge to the next.
Soderquist found an inconsistent charging station infrastructure along his drive. The pricing structure is even different from state to state. For instance, in Nebraska cost is based on time spent at the pump whereas in Iowa cost is based on the consumption.
He said it was contentious at the Ford Motor Co. to put the Mustang brand on a crossover utility vehicle, but doing so held the vehicle to an incredibly high standard.
“The entire team at Ford knows what Mustang means, and it’s important to them that we don’t damage the brand,” he said. “So the vehicle we’re making is significantly better than it would have been if we hadn’t called it Mustang. When you tell an engineer their part is going on a Mustang they understand what the customer emotionally wants and what value performance they want out of the vehicle, and it changes the perspective on what they deliver. It’s been good. It’s been really good for customers.”
The Mach E goes on sale at the end of this year.
It has sequential turning lights, flashing from the inside of the lighting panel to outside — just like the Mustang car.
The Mach E Soderquist was driving went 0-60 mph in less than five seconds. He said the top GT model can do that in 3.5 seconds.
While there have been millions of miles put on test Mach E vehicles already in the Detroit area, not many people have experienced a long-distance trip.
This was the first time a Mach E was in Nebraska, he said.
“That’s why I thought this was a good opportunity for me to go through that experience and get it out here for people who would appreciate seeing it,” Soderquist said.
Mustang Roundup provides Ford representatives like Soderquist an opportunity to receive feedback from customers as well as give Mustang enthusiasts the inside scoop on what to expect from upcoming Ford performance vehicles.
He chatted with Mustang Roundup participants Thursday afternoon as they registered for the weekend-long event at the MPH clubhouse.
“It’s really important to us that we spend time with the customer,” he said.
In addition to Nebraska, Mustang Roundup drew participants from Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, Kansas, Wyoming and Missouri.
Spectators are encouraged to attend Mustang Roundup, which has an entrance fee. A full schedule of activities is available at racemph.com.
Whether it was at a charging station or on the highway, Soderquist said, the Mach E drew a lot of attention.
“People immediately see the horse and they’re like ‘That’s that new electric Mustang,’ ” he said of the Mustang logo. “Every time I stopped to charge, people would swarm and come ask questions. It really is pretty cool.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.