Hoping to spread a little holiday cheer in the midst of a worldwide pandemic, the Hastings Elks Saturday delivered new clothing to children in need around the community.
In the annual event, members of Hastings Elks Lodge No. 159 provide new clothing for children 12 and younger who are involved with The Bridge’s Mom and Me program, Mary Lanning’s Healthy Beginnings and Miriam’s Hope, which was added this year. Using money raised by member donations, organizers partnered with Kohl’s department store to buy more than $4,000 in clothing that will go to around 80 children.
“For some of these kids, this is the first time they’ve gotten new clothing,” said Julie Rothfuss, exalted ruler of the lodge. “We’re all about helping in the community.”
Most years, a wide range of members help purchase clothing in the appropriate sizes, and then the gifts are wrapped the same afternoon as the delivery during a gathering at the Elks Country Club. Some members shop while others wrap and still more deliver.
“Everything is different this year,” said John Folcik, secretary for the lodge.
Due to efforts to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, fewer members could be directly involved. Instead of a wrap party, the volunteers who shopped also wrapped the gifts. Only a handful of volunteers made the deliveries, which were completed in a contactless manner by ringing the doorbell and leaving the packages on the porch.
Despite the changes, the organizers and volunteers were happy to be involved.
Bill and Jan Mooney of Hastings usually deliver the packages, but this year they also were recruited to help with the shopping and wrapping.
“It’s a way to give somebody a little better Christmas,” Bill said.
Dick and Nancy Freeling of Hastings have volunteered with the program for at least 20 years, helping with all aspects of the event.
“The majority of my deliveries are very appreciative,” Dick said.
The Hastings Elks have been doing this program since 1980. Folcik said the program initially started with Hastings Public Schools and elementary school nurses, but had to be modified to allay privacy concerns and work with Healthy Beginnings and The Bridge. This year, organizers added Miriam’s Hope to the beneficiaries.
Depending on the previous year’s donations and current need, the program averages a reach of 60-90 children. Donations collected each year fund the following year’s purchases.
Rothfuss said the event is the major community project the group does each year. This year, she said, the group felt it was unfortunate that they had to cancel their annual People First Christmas party for special-needs adults.
“This is just one thing we’re really happy we didn’t have to cancel,” she said. “The Elks is all about giving back to the community. This is a way we can give back.”
