Embezzlement case bound over
The case against a former Hastings High School employee charged with embezzling from a school activities account has been sent to the Adams County District Court.
Brenda Opbroek of 1317 W. 14th St. waived her right to a preliminary hearing in Adams County Court on Feb. 10, and the case was bound over to the district court.
Opbroek faces a charge of theft by unlawful taking with a value of more than $5,000, a Class 2A felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Opbroek is accused of embezzling money from student activities accounts at Hastings High School over multiple years. Opbroek was the cheerleadering sponsor.
Tax collections
LINCOLN — Nebraska state government collected more tax revenue that projected in January, state officials said Friday.
The Nebraska Department of Revenue reported net tax collections of $453 million, which is 19.1% higher than the certified forecast of $380 million.
The department said net individual and corporate income taxes were higher than projected, as were net sales-and-use and miscellaneous taxes.
Tax collections are also higher than expected in the current fiscal year, which began on July 1. The state has collected $3.321 billion as of the end of January, which is roughly 9.3% higher than the certified forecast of $3.039 billion.
The initial projections were set by the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board in July.
