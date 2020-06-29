Emerald ash borer, a dreaded pest that is expected to wreak havoc on area ash trees once it arrives in Tribland, has been confirmed for the first time in a Nebraska tree outside the eastern part of the state, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture reported Monday.
NDA, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, confirmed the insect in a tree in Kearney. The discovery was announced in a news release.
The tree in question was discovered on a street terrace by Kearney Park and Recreation staff, who reported it to the state agency.
The discovery was the first for emerald ash borer in Buffalo County, as well as the first outside eastern Nebraska. The arrival of the pest has been anticipated for several years, prompting communities to start planning how to replace ash trees in their local landscapes — a massive and expensive endeavor, considering how prevalent ash has become across the state.
The borer, an invasive beetle that attacks and kills ash trees, first was found in Nebraska in 2016, when its presence in Omaha was confirmed.
“As more people recognize the signs and symptoms of EAB in ash trees and as EAB continues to move, we can expect to find additional infestations in Nebraska,” NDA Director Steve Wellman said in a news release. “By monitoring for EAB, creating quarantine orders and teaching homeowners and communities how to help slow the spread of this destructive pest, NDA and the Nebraska EAB Work Group have given people more time to prepare for the arrival of EAB and develop plans for disposing of and managing infested trees.”
EAB is a small, metallic-green beetle that is about a half-inch long. The larvae of the wood-boring insect tunnel under the bark of ash trees, disrupting the flow of water and nutrients, ultimately causing the tree to die.
EAB-infested ash trees will exhibit thinning or dying branches in the top of the tree, S-shaped larval galleries under bark, D-shaped exit holes and suckers (along the trunk and main branches).
Cass, Dodge, Douglas, Lancaster, Otoe, Sarpy, Saunders and Washington counties remain under a quarantine, first issued in 2016 and updated in 2018, which includes prohibiting ash nursery stock from leaving the quarantine area and regulating the movement of hardwood firewood and mulch, ash timber products and green waste material out of quarantined areas.
Quarantines are put in place to reduce the human-assisted spread of EAB into non-infested areas. NDA and USDA staff work with the public and affected industries to ensure compliance of quarantines.
The state agency will make any updates to the state EAB quarantine this fall, after adult flight is over and trapping has been completed.
The Nebraska EAB Working Group, which includes NDA, the USDA, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and the Nebraska Forest Service, offers the following suggestions to help prevent the human-assisted spread of the insect:
• Use locally-sourced firewood, burning it in the same county where you purchased it, as EAB can easily be moved in firewood.
• Consider treating healthy, high-value ash tress located within a 15-mile radius of a known infestation. Treatment will need to be continually reapplied and will only prolong the tree’s life, not save it. Trees that are experiencing declining health should be considered for removal.
• If you are in a non-infested county and think you have located an EAB infestation, please report it to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, 402-471-2351, the Nebraska Forest Service at 402-472-2944, or your local USDA office at 402-434-2345.
Additional information on emerald ash borer, including quarantine information, can be found on NDA’s website at nda.nebraska.gov/plant/entomology/eab/.
Additional information on EAB and Nebraska-specific recommendations for homeowners and municipalities can be found on the Nebraska Forest Services’ website at https://nfs.unl.edu/nebraska-eab.
