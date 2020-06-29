Emergency officials are warning residents to be wary of fireworks safety with sales in Hastings that started Sunday.
Troy Vorderstrasse, fire prevention officer at Hastings Fire and Rescue, said there were two injuries and a structure fire in Nebraska on Sunday due to fireworks. Fireworks sales started in Nebraska on June 24.
“That’s not a good start,” he said.
Throughout the United States in 2019, there were 12 deaths attributed to fireworks, as well as more than 10,000 injuries. More than 19,000 fires were caused by fireworks last year. There have been an average of eight deaths nationwide each year involving fireworks between 2004 and 2019.
Vorderstrasse said injuries are even more of a concern this year in light of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic. With many public displays being canceled, he expects new personal fireworks users this year.
During inspections of the city’s 12 fireworks stands on Monday, he said, most stand workers said they had outsold their first-day sales from 2019.
“I think there’s going to be more and more people buying fireworks without the public displays,” he said.
Not only may there be more first-time firework users, but consumers need to be aware of additional dangers as people celebrate the holiday with COVID-19.
“People need to be aware that things are different this July Fourth than last July Fourth,” Adams County Emergency Manager Ron Pughes said.
As people host gatherings, he said, it’s important to remember to maintain a 6-foot separation for social distancing, but it also helps to prevent injuries from fireworks.
Pughes wants to remind citizens that hand sanitizer is extremely flammable since most are 87% alcohol-based. He said people should make sure to keep any containers with sanitizer away from fireworks or other combustibles and make sure hands are completely dry if applying sanitizer before using fireworks or combustibles.
If people are using masks while igniting fireworks, he said, they should be sure to focus on safety. Masks may start to slip and cause a person to lose focus on fireworks, which could lead to injury.
With the dry weather recently, Pughes said, people also should be aware of the condition of lawns near areas fireworks are being used. He suggested watering lawns during the day before using fireworks to make sure the grass isn’t dry enough to be ignited.
“Fireworks are inherently dangerous,” he said. “And there will be a lot more people using them this year. Be sure to stay focused.”
In Hastings, fireworks can be sold and/or ignited between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. from June 28 to July 2. On July 3 and 4, the hours are extended from 10 a.m. to midnight.
Along with the regulated times, fireworks can’t be used in the vicinity of a person or property that could cause injury or damage. Fireworks can’t be discharged inside a building or thrown from a motor vehicle.
Vorderstrasse also reminded residents that they aren’t allowed to discharge fireworks from city property, including parks, parking lots, alleys or streets. Violating the ordinance can be punishable by up to a $500 fine.
Other safety tips include:
Always have an adult present
Only buy fireworks from reliable dealers
Use fireworks outdoors only, with water handy
Only light one firework at a time
Never try to alter or combine fireworks
Store fireworks in a cool, dry place
Dispose of discharged fireworks properly, wetting them down and storing them in a metal container
Never throw fireworks at another person or an animal
Never discharge fireworks in a metal or glass container
Aim fireworks away from houses, dry leaves, flammable materials and people
Wait 20 minutes to approach a dud and then soak it in water before disposal
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.