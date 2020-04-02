The Hastings Police Department and area law enforcement agencies will be working to educate the public about complying with the state-directed health measures implemented Tuesday to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
The DHM imposes an enforceable limit on public gatherings and requires restaurants and bars in the affected areas to close their dining areas immediately and move to takeout, delivery and/or curbside service only. The DHM also requires quarantine measures for individuals who are COVID-19 positive or develop fever, sudden onset of a dry cough or sudden onset of shortness of breath without provocation.
The DHM is enforceable by local law enforcement, meaning someone who violates it could be cited for a Class 5 misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $100.
But Amanda Scott, public information manager for the city of Hastings, said the Hastings Police Department will be attempting to get people to comply to avoid a fine.
“We really don’t want it to come to that,” she said. “We’re focusing on general education and helping them voluntarily come into compliance.”
If there were a situation in which someone blatantly refused to comply, it could result in a fine, but Scott said that hasn’t happened yet.
She said law enforcement agencies in other communities under DHMs have communicated about enforcement and plan to provide a similar response.
After seeing the effect of DHMs in other areas like Omaha and Lincoln, Scott said the city set up an email specifically for people to report violations, covid@cityofhastings.org.
By using this email, she said it prevents people from calling 911 and overloading the system with non-emergencies.
“While this is important, it’s not an emergency,” she said. “We want to keep those lines clear.”
Scott said there have been several reports already, but most people are willing to comply with the rules.
“For the most part, people are on board with this,” she said.
The Directed Health Measures for Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties will be in place until at least May 11. The measures include:
Gatherings of more than 10 people in a single room or space at a time now are prohibited. This includes but isn’t limited to schools, gymnasiums, salons, libraries or other meeting halls.
Bars, taverns and private clubs are prohibited from allowing patrons to consume alcohol onsite. Liquor, beer and wine sales are restricted to carry-out and delivery only.
All dine-in establishments are prohibited from serving customers on site. Food and beverage sales are restricted to carry-out, drive-through and delivery only.
Elective surgeries and procedures are prohibited. “Elective” means a surgery or procedure that is scheduled in advance because it doesn’t involve a medical emergency. Surgeries or procedures that must be done to preserve a patient’s life or physical health but don’t need to be performed immediately can be allowed on a case-by-case determination of the medical provider.
Individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 are required to home-isolate for at least seven days after the onset of symptoms and may be released from isolation if symptoms have improved and the individual has been fever-free for at least 72 hours without the use of fever-reducing medication.
Individuals living with someone who exhibits COVID-19 symptoms or tests positive are subject to a 14-day quarantine. Household members may end their home quarantine seven days after the original person has been released from home quarantine, however, but must continue self-monitoring for symptoms for an additional seven days, for a total of 14 days.
The Directed Health Measures should not be interpreted as a shelter-in-place or stay-at-home order for the four-county area, but efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 should be continued, including eliminating non-essential travel, maintaining proper social distancing and practicing prevention.
For questions or concerns about COVID-19 or the state DHM for SHDHD, visit the COVID Questions/Concerns Form on the SHDHD website: https://southheartlandhealth.org/public-health-data/corona-virus.html.
A statewide coronavirus information line is available to help answer general questions and share the latest information and resources with Nebraskans to help keep them informed. The telephone number is 402-552-6645. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.
