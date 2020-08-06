FREMONT — In the season series finale between the two teams, Fremont’s sizzling offense continued its hot streak and the right arm of Brett Erwin did the rest for the Moo to take down the Hastings Sodbusters one final time this summer.
The Moo blanked the Sodbusters 14-0. Fremont tallied eight hits and benefitted off of three Hastings errors.
Erwin tossed 5 2/3 innings for the Moo, striking out a franchise record 12 batters.The Fremont bullpen covered the final 3 1/3 innings, allowing just three Hastings baserunners — all on walks.
Ray Ray Douglas was tagged with the loss for the Sodbusters after allowing three runs (one earned) on three hits over five innings. Douglas struck out 10 batters. Chris Mazzini surrendered eight runs for Hastings in 1 2/3 innings of relief, inflating his earned run average to 15.43.
Fremont’s Luke White hit his eighth home run of the season, which keeps him tied for second in the Expedition League.
Grant Schmidt’s double was the only extra-base hit for Hastings. Casey Burnham and JT Cafferty each collected base hits. Cafferty also threw a scoreless inning on the mound.
Fremont (23-17) moves 1 1/2 games in front of Hastings (21-18) in the Clark Division with 13 games to play.
The Sodbusters head west to Gering Friday to face the Western Nebraska Pioneers for a weekend series.
