HPS investigates threat at HHS
Hastings Public Schools put out a statement Thursday afternoon stating the district is aware of a threat made to specific students at Hastings High School.
“School officials and law enforcement have investigated the situation and no credible threat exists at this time,” the statement reads. “All students and staff are safe and were not in danger at any time.
“HPS takes all threats seriously and the students involved will face repercussions according to our Code of Conduct. Safety of students and staff is one of our primary concerns.
“We want to thank the Hastings Police Department for their help in this situation. We also thank the individuals who brought this to our attention.”
Clarification
An aspect of the timeline surrounding Hastings’ 85-year-old 16th Street viaduct and the controversy over its fate was incorrect in Thursday’s edition of the Tribune.
Dec. 9, 2019, is the date the Hastings City Council voted to demolish the bridge. At that time, the council had received two reports from Olsson Associates but no input from Engineering Specialists Inc. of Omaha, which didn’t become involved in the matter until months later.
Thursday’s Tribune story mistakenly said the council’s decision to raze the viaduct was based on input from ESI.
Following the December 2019 council vote, the group of concerned local residents who later formed Hastings Citizens with a Voice filed a petition to overturn the decision to raze the bridge.
After the petitioners collected about 2,700 signatures, the council rescinded its decision and agreed to put the question on the ballot.
The city subsequently obtained a forensic evaluation of the viaduct from ESI, which indicated the deterioration is too significant to repair.
During a July 27 meeting, a senior engineer at Olsson Associates concurred with ESI’s analysis, and the Hastings City Council voted to include up to $12.5 million for a “rebuild” of the viaduct in the ballot issue language.
The ballot issue was voted down in the Nov. 3 general election.
Merry Market Craft Show canceled
The Merry Market Craft Show that had been scheduled for Nov. 21 at the Hastings City Auditorium has been canceled amid rising cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, in the area.
The Hastings Parks and Recreation Department made the decision after reviewing current state-directed health measures and recommended precautions regarding indoor events, and found that the event wasn’t feasible under the current circumstances, the city of Hastings said in a news release.
City officials apologized for the inconvenience and continue to appreciate the public’s patience as the pandemic continues.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.