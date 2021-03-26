Hastings’ Chelsey Espinosa was primed to defend her championship at the state cross country meet during the fall until an injury kept her from running the season’s final race.
After having last year’s track season derailed due to a pandemic and then her senior cross country season and title defense cut short, Espinosa is not just ready for a successful finish to a season, she’s “starving” for it.
“After quarantine, (going into cross country) it was like I was patiently hungry, and now it’s like I’m patiently starving to get out there and get something done,” she said.
“Going into the winter and being kind of banged up after not finishing the (cross country) season, she was always getting miles in for winter workouts and being smart about her body, getting in breaks when she needs to,” said Hastings head girls track and field coach Brian Itzen. “She’s started this season better than she has the past three years...The fact that her body is more durable because she’s stronger is going to set her up for a good end to the season.
“Having her for a full season is going to be good.”
Espinosa said her experience this past fall has her cherishing each and every meet she’s able to compete in during her senior season. And in her final Tiger invite, she made the most of her opportunities.
The HHS standout helped the 3,200 relay team lock up a second-place finish, and then she cruised to a victory in the 3,200-meter run. Her time of 12 minutes, 40.4 seconds was 26 seconds faster than the second place finisher.
“I just wanted to contribute to the team and get some points up there for the distance side of things. And I just wanted to get out there and have fun with it,” Espinosa said. “I’m not really ever satisfied; there’s more out there to want, but I think it’s about patience and not getting too far ahead of yourself. Just making sure you do things properly to get there and don’t overtrain or do anything dumb and then it’s just over. It’s all about patience.”
Espinosa did in fact help the Tigers in Friday’s meet. HHS placed fourth as a team with 65 points. Hastings has a young bunch of athletes, and Itzen said Espinosa has proved to be a great model of excellence for the younger competitors.
“Chelsey is a great leader and her work ethic is second to almost none. She puts her head to the grindstone and goes after it,” the coach said. “It’s nice to have her in the program to show some of those underclassmen ‘This is how a track practice goes; this is how you work; this is how your attitude is supposed to be.’ “
“I don’t think of it too much as leadership; I think of it as having had experienced the same things that they’re experiencing and making sure I can be like, ‘Everything’s going to be okay,’ or advising them to move their arms more or stuff like that. It’s more so comfort than leadership and sympathizing with what they’re thinking,” Espinosa said. “I really want to put myself in their shoes and make them feel okay and feel like this is what they’re meant to do. I want them to feel like they’re going to be okay at the end of the day because they’re going to give it their best.”
Itzen said the canceled season of 2020 virtually left Hastings with two freshmen classes, as the current sophomore class never got to compete in a varsity track and field meet. With that inexperience, it’s going to take some time for coaches and athletes to know what the team is capable of and what are the right events for specific athletes.
“The big thing that this meet is for us, regardless of how it goes, is that we get to compete everybody. That puts us in a good position where we can experiment a little bit, just to see,” Itzen said. “The fact that we lost last season is the issue; we basically have a freshman and a sophomore group that is all freshmen. We don’t have numbers, we don’t have times on them. So, we’re trying to get everybody in all of the events that they could potentially run so we can organize the rest of the season.”
In all, the Tigers had 10 individual medalist and also brought home hardware in each of the three relay events.
Dacey Sealey earned HHS’ only other gold medal, as she won the 300 hurdles with a time of 51.1 seconds. She also finished third in the 100 hurdles (17.7) and fourth in the long jump (15 feet, 4 inches), and she was a part of the 400 relay team, which placed third with a time of 54.8 seconds.
The Tigers’ coach said he saw improvement from the team’s first meet at the UNK invite. He knows there’s going to be a learning curve for his young athletes, but with a strong group of upperclass leaders and a determined crop of underclassmen, Itzen is excited to see the progress Hastings makes this year.
“They enjoyed being around each other and competing for each other, which is something any program would love to have,” he said. “I’m excited to have this group because they work hard, they like to compete, they want to get better, and they’re just a joy to be around. It’s probably one of the easiest groups I’ve had to coach. It’s been a fun season so far.”
Doniphan-Trumbull placed seventh in the meet, tallying 38 points. The Cardinals had four athletes win multiple medals, led by Danae Rader’s second-place finish in the 100 hurdles (17.7). She also finished sixth in the 200 (28.4).
Miah Kenny took fourth in the high jump (4-6) and sixth in the 300 hurdles (55.3). Gaia Andorno finished fifth in both the 100 (13.0) and the 200 (28.1). And Sophie Fitch placed fifth in the 100 hurdles (18.5) and sixth in the high jump (4-4).
Team results
4, Hastings 65; 7, Doniphan-Trumbull 38
Individual results
3,200 relay — 2, Hastings 11:08.1; 5, Doniphan-Trumbull 11:32.4
100 hurdles — 2, Danae Rader, D-T, 17.7; 3, Dacey Sealey, HHS, 17.7; 5, Sophie Fitch, D-T, 18.5; 6, Karsyn Cress, HHS, 18.6
100 — 5, Gaia Andorno, D-T, 13.0
1,600 — 6, Lainey Benson, HHS, 6:28.50
400 relay — 2, Doniphan-Trumbull 52.5; 3, Hastings 54.8
300 hurdles — 1, Dacey Sealey, HHS, 51.1; 6, Miah Kenny, D-T, 55.3
800 — 3, Kelyn Henry-Perlich, HHS, 2:45.7; 6, Madison Shimmin, D-T, 2:50.9
200 — 5, Gaia Andorno, D-T, 28.1; 6, Danae Rader, D-T, 28.4
3,200 — 1, Chelsey Espinosa, HHS, 12:40.4; 6, Kiernan Bierman, HHS, 14:10.5
1,600 relay — 5, Hastings 4:40.5
High jump — 3, Nyaguor Duang, HHS, 4-8; 4, Miah Kenny, D-T, 4-6; 6, Sophie Fitch, D-T, 4-4
Long jump — 3, Hannah Dunning, D-T, 15-6 1/2; 4, Dacey Sealey, HHS, 15-4
Triple jump — 4, Abby Kendall, HHS, 30-3
