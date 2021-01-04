Evan Rust of Hastings recently completed all the requirements to earn the rank of Eagle Scout.
Rust, the son of Scott and Kate Rust, is a member of Scout Troop No. 207 and has earned 40 merit badges.
Eagle Scout is the highest rank that can be attained by members of Scouts BSA. Only about 2% of youth who join the Scouts earn this honor.
For his Eagle Scout project, Rust built benches by the monuments on the Veterans Memorial Circle at Parkview Cemetery.
