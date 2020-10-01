Descending in the glassed-in elevator to the Allen’s of Hastings lower level one last time, Pam Lay thought back to all the times her children did the same — their eyes filled with wonder at the spectacle — since the feature was added in 1977.
“At the time, it was the fanciest thing in town,” she said. “My kids rode down that elevator and loved it.”
Lay spent 45 years working as a pharmacist at Allen’s before deciding to retire after the business was sold to B&R Stores Inc. She was among several longtime employees who said farewell to fellow employees and customers at a reception Thursday at Allen’s.
Tears welled in her eyes as she thought about it being the last time she would be in the store — at least as an employee. Lay said she loved working for Robert ‘Bob’ Allen, the store’s founder, until his death in 2010.
“Mr. Allen was so fun,” she said. “He would absolutely do anything for you.”
Lay officially retired five years ago but still continued to work on a regular basis to see her regular customers. She liked to chat and develop relationships with customers, many of whom returned at least on a monthly basis.
Bob and Jan McGovern worked at the store for a combined 48 years. Bob worked in the grocery area for 20 years, and Jan spent 28 years on the other side of the store.
Both in their 70s, they said they continued working well past the time they could have opted to retire. With the change in ownership, both decided it was finally time to hang up their hats.
“I don’t think you could have had two better bosses,” Jan said, referring to Bob and his wife Georgene. “Allen’s has been, I think, the best store in Hastings to work for. For Allen’s to be in Hastings 62 years, being a locally owned store able to compete with box stores, is great.”
Elaine Laux agreed. She worked at the store for 37 years, with positions in the personnel department and as a buyer for the Husker shop.
“At this store, we were more like a family,” she said. “It’s sad to see it end.”
Most of the roughly 150 employees will continue in their jobs as B&R takes over the store over the weekend.
Kristin Allen of New York City, Bob and Georgene’s daughter, said a few departments in non-food areas and the pharmacy are not going to continue, but the majority of employees will keep their jobs.
“It was incredibly important to us that the employees have jobs, so this is the best result for us,” she said.
Erik Allen, Bob and Georgene’s son, said the employees have become almost extended family. They will be what he misses most from the business — especially the immediate crew for the morning shift whom he has grown close with over the years.
“There will be a great void, almost a sense of loneliness,” he said.
For the Allen children, Kristin, Erik and Bryant, exiting the business will be a difficult transition. Each had their first taste of the business world from the store.
When Erik was 12 years old, he started sorting pop bottles for 50 cents an hour. Erik started working at the store full time in 1984, after graduating from Hastings College
“That’s when I really looked to it as a career,” he said.
Kristin said the store has always been a fixture in their lives, just as if it were another member of the family. Each family member poured his or her heart and soul into the business. Georgene, Erik and his wife Melanie, and Bryant and his wife Melissa Allen all work at the business.
“The store’s always been a part of our family,” Kristin said. “It was our first jobs. I was the only one who didn’t end up working there full time. It’s going to be a major change for the family.”
Erik also wanted to share his appreciation for the store’s longtime customers, including some who started shopping at the store when it first began in the downtown area before it moved to its current location.
“I would like to say thank you to the customers who have stayed with us through thick and thin,” he said. “My heart goes out to them with the deepest gratitude.”
Kristin said she has a fairly good sense of how B&R Stores treats its employees and was comfortable handing the store over to the organization, which also owns Russ’s Market in Hastings. She believes the Allen’s store will be improved through the sale.
She said the original intention was not to lease or sell the Allen’s name.
“As we talked to B&R and became more comfortable, we began to feel better,” she said. “I don’t think we would have allowed any other retailer to continue the name. We are so happy and relieved that we are able to turn it over to B&R Stores.”
Kristin said her father loved Hastings and did everything in his power to improve the community.
“He wanted to see Hastings grow and prosper,” she said. “We’re not leaving Hastings. We’re still 100% behind Hastings and have a strong commitment to the city and the people.”
David Fuller of Hastings saw that commitment firsthand when he helped Bob Allen in his campaign to join the school board.
Fuller worked at the business between 1972 and 1979, managing a number of departments including cosmetics, sundries, the books department, candy and seasonal.
He got to see Bob Allen’s work philosophy up close and personal through the years.
“It wasn’t just about profit, it was contributing to the community,” Fuller said. “His philosophy was to provide good products and treat people fairly. Bob was second to none as far as a manger and a person who was concerned with what he was doing.”
After leaving Allen’s, Fuller went on to complete his master’s degree and became a college professor. He eventually moved into administration and served as president of Minot University in North Dakota until 2014.
Another former employee, Dick Hysell of Hastings, said Bob Allen taught him the importance of community. Hysell worked at Allen’s — in about every department — for about 22 years.
“He was always Hastings first, no matter what it came to,” he said. “You really couldn’t get a stronger supporter for Hastings.”
Allen convinced Hysell to run for a term on the Hastings City Council, which Hysell considers some of the best years of his life.
Hysell went on to buy the business, Take and Bake Pizza, which he later expanded to Dick’s Diner and included ice cream and grilled food.
“I learned a lot about running a business from him,” he said. “His work ethic carried over through all my years there.”
