Recent storm waters may be receding, but they caused a lot of damage to roads and flooded a home in northwestern Adams County — leading the family to be evacuated by airboat.
Ron Pughes, Adams County Emergency Management director, said northwestern Adams County received 6-7 inches of rain beginning Sunday evening.
The Hosier family on Constitution Avenue near Kenesaw called 911 at 1 a.m. Monday. Pughes dispatched Kenesaw Fire and Hastings Fire and Rescue departments.
“We were unable to get to the house,” Pughes said. “It was so flooded and dark and the roads were so covered with running water that it became impassable. An order for them to shelter in place was given.”
He said the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission brought an airboat around 7 a.m. to evacuate Chase and Darci Hosier, their five children and dog to safety.
“Their entire basement was filled and up on their main floor it came up 18 to 24 inches,” Pughes said of the floodwaters. “They lost their electricity, their propane. They lost everything.”
He said the Hosiers are currently staying with friends.
A family friend established a gofundme page for the Hosiers at https://www.gofundme.com/f/hosier-family-flood-relief.
Pughes inspected northwestern Adams County Monday night.
Fields were still fairly filled and the sides of the roads were filled, but the roads were becoming passable.
“They just need to be repaired now,” he said.
He anticipated declaring a state of emergency on Wednesday.
“I think roads are open because there is no water going over them, but there are still several severely damaged roads because of it,” Pughes said. “Although there may not be water crossing the road, causing a hazard, there are large drop-offs, especially up in the northwest quadrant.”
The Sunday night rain followed a separate storm Friday that caused the Little Blue River to swell and resulted in flooding in southwestern Adams County, including at Crystal Lake.
Pughes said debris accumulated under bridges along the Little Blue River.
The BNSF Railroad trestle bridge and tracks, just north of the Crystal Lake campground, became inoperable.
County roads and the sides of roads remain soft, he said.
“Until we get into later this week — when it gets into those 70-, 80-degree days and actually starts drying us out — it’s going to remain soft on the shoulders and have some hazards when you’re driving through there,” Pughes said. “People still need to be cognizant of the threats that are there. Even though water’s not running over it you may come upon an immediate drop or a rut, something like that, caused by the water that could be hazardous if you’re going with any type of speed.”
