Farmers who worked on the Adams County justice center proposal believe that while no one likes to see their property taxes raised, the new facility is the most cost-effective option.
Members of the Adams County Board of Supervisors voted 6-1 in August to place the question on the general election ballot for a bond issue not to exceed $38 million.
Three county board members participated in an informational meeting about the project on Zoom Friday with the Hastings League of Women Voters, including Scott Thomsen who chairs the county’s building, grounds and equipment committee and has organized efforts to prepare the justice center proposal.
“The way our tax system is set up, it’s not the fairest in the world,” he said. “The people that are going to get hit the hardest, and it’s very unfortunate because we live in an agriculture community, is the farmers. They own a lot more property than the average person in town who owns a house.”
Lance Atwater, who farms in the Ayr area, said when Thomsen asked him to participate on the citizens committee, Atwater agreed to serve because he believed it was important the agriculture community be represented.
“I encourage all the voters in Adams County to go out, research what our county supervisors are trying to do with the county jail,” Atwater said. “At some point we’re going to end up having to pay for it whether we build a new jail or we do nothing because we’ll end up shipping our inmates to other places around the state, which is a cost. What it really comes down to is how do we want to use property tax dollars in the best way and be the most efficient with those dollars.”
Adams County hired Omaha architecture firm Prochaska & Associates to help plan for the jail.
A cost not to exceed $38 million is far less than estimates presented by Prochaska in January that ranged from $45 million to $56 million.
Atwater said there was no way those higher costs would’ve been sent to voters.
The county is looking at constructing a new jail because the current county jail, which was constructed in 1962, has out-of-date infrastructure and doesn’t comply with state regulations. It can stay open only because it is grandfathered in to stay in operation under old rules.
The current jail has a 37-bed capacity with another three beds for booking and three special-purpose beds.
Phyllis Jacobitz, who farms in the Kenesaw and Juniata area, was excited to participate on the citizens committee, so she could learn more about the situation.
“I didn’t know how bad of shape our jail was in right now, how much needed repaired,” she said. “I was excited to go do that and see. As soon as we looked at the jail you obviously know something needs to be done.”
When the committee started working with Prochaska and got the numbers and saw what it was going to do to ag land taxes, Jacobitz said her first thought was, “We absolutely can’t do this.”
But looking at how much money the county is spending to transport inmates changed her mind.
In transporting and housing inmates elsewhere, Adams County’s annual costs are anticipated to increase from $1.69 million in 2018 to $13.74 million by 2050.
Thomsen estimated during his 10 years on the board, Adams County has spent at least $10 million to send inmates to other counties.
Over 20 years, the cost to continue “as is” with the current jail is estimated at $81.3 million.
Closing the jail and transporting all inmates is estimated to cost $119.2 million over 20 years.
“I hate the idea we are losing all that money every year — I guess not losing it, but we’re not gaining anything with it,” Jacobitz said. “At least this way, it’s going to cost us some more but we’re going to have something to show for our money.”
A new, more efficient jail won’t require the same ratio of staff to inmates that is there currently, Thomsen said.
While the ballot language says “not to exceed $38 million,” the cost estimate is actually about $37 million.
The Board of Supervisors is prepared to put it to a vote to pay for a new jail with a nickel tax, for a maximum amount allowed of $25.8 million, if the ballot issue fails.
According to updated information provided by the county’s bond counsel, D.A. Davidson, at $37 million the property tax levy to pay off the bond would be 5.95 cents per $100 valuation.
The average-priced home in Hastings is $123,526. According to current projections, the average annual increase on such a home to fund the justice center would be $73.49, or $6.12 per month.
For a house valued at $100,000 the annual cost would be $59.50, and $119 for a house valued at $200,000.
For irrigated farm ground the annual increase would be $3.27 per acre, or $2,093.25 per section.
During a public presentation about the justice center last month, Thomsen heard concerns from a farmer about now not being the right time for the ag community to take on such a costly project.
“I definitely get what people are saying, I don’t want to see the property taxes on my ag land going up,” Atwater said. “That being said I think we also have to ask ourselves, ‘When will be the right time be?’ I don’t know when the right time will be because ultimately no one ever wants their taxes to go up. I don’t know if there will ever be a perfect time to do it.”
A levy of 5.95 cents includes an estimated annual payment of $2.3 million. Thomsen said during Friday’s presentation that offsetting the annual bond payment with savings from not having to transport could lower that levy amount.
“Before you get too carried away thinking, ‘5.95 cents per $100 is quite a bit of money,’ yeah, it is, but that’s what would be required to repay this bond, but if you look at what we’re spending today at $1.65 million, if you take just a $1.5 million of that it would decrease that levy 4 cents, so you’re probably looking at less than 2 cents per $100 of valuation,” he said.
A few county officials said they have received overtures from officials in other counties stating if Adams County constructed a new jail those other counties would send inmates there.
For a new jail alone, at $25.8 million, with an annual interest rate of 2.45%, the property tax levy to pay off the bond would be 4.29 cents per $100 valuation.
According to current projections, the average annual increase on a home valued at $123,526 to fund the jail would be $52.99, or $4.42 per month.
For a house valued at $100,000 the annual cost would be $42.90, and $85.80 for a house valued at $200,000.
Atwater encouraged voters to educate themselves.
“That’s what I’d encourage voters to do, really go out there and learn what’s trying to be done and then vote on what you think would be best for your situation and also think down the road 10, 20 years,” he said. “My biggest fear is that we’re going to have to address it some time, but if we wait five, 10 years could it possibly cost us even more and what will the impact be on property taxes then.”
