A 49-year-old Hastings man has been charged in Adams County Court with sexually assaulting his 9-year-old daughter in 2019.
The suspect, whose name is being withheld to protect the identity of the victim, faces charges of first-degree sexual assault, third-degree sexual assault and intentional child abuse.
The man first appeared in Adams County Court on April 16, and Adams County Judge Michael Mead appointed a public defender to represent him. A further hearing was scheduled for May 1 at 9 a.m.
According to the arrest affidavit, the man came to the Adams County Sheriff's Office to "confess about sexually abusing his daughter."
First-degree sexual assault is a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison. Third-degree sexual assault and intentional child abuse are each a Class 3A felony punishable by up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
