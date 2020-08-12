GENEVA — The Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend softball program is hoping to produce more offense in 2020 with its deep group of returners.
Friend was added to the co-op in 2019, but Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan have a storied past on the diamond together.
The pair of schools won the state softball Class C championship in 2005, and the Panthers have been to five state tournaments since.
Last year, FC/E-M/F finished the year one win shy of double digits at 9-23. The squad hit .292 at the plate, but averaged just 4.25 runs per game.
Six starters and eight letter winners return for the Panthers in 2020, five of which are seniors.
Jackie Schelkopf highlights the senior class, entering her final season after a shortened 15-game season for her as a junior. Despite missing half of the season, Schelkopf hit .500 in 51 plate appearances. She was 22-for-44 with two doubles and a home run.
Junior Kelsi Gaston should be another cog in the Panthers’ lineup after hitting .378 as a sophomore. Her 30 runs batted in and 10 extra-base hits led the team.
Seniors Claire Kimbrough, Megan Rumery and Georgia Meyer all hit above .250 last season. Kimbrrough and Vanessa Lukes each had eight stolen bases, which tied for the team lead.
Faith Engle, a sophomore, hit .171 last year with five RBI and four stolen bags.
Newcomers to this year’s squad include junior Abby Nichols and freshmen Amy Lauby, Lilly Ellison and Kaili Head.
If FC/E-M/F wants to win more games, pitching will have to improve. The Panthers had a team earned-run average of 8.10 last season.
Their ace of the last four years, Jack Schlueter, graduated. Schlueter threw 484 innings over the last four seasons.
“We should be solid at every position with a returning core group of players who played significant innings last season,” said head coach Aaron Lauby, who is in his eighth season. “When we were healthy and at full strength (last year) we had some positive results.
“We need to figure out how to replace (Schlueter), that will be a big challenge. We have girls that show a lot of promise, but are inexperienced.”
2020 schedule
August
22, at Centennial triangular; 24, at Aurora; 25, Fairbury; 29, FC tournament — Raymond Central, Twin River, Ord
September
1, at Southern Valley/Alma; 3, Southern/DIller-Odell; 5, Fairbury tournament; 10, Wilber-Clatonia, Freeman; 12, Cozad invite; 15, at Central City; 17, St. Cecilia, Polk County; 21, at St. Paul, Blue River; 26, SNC tournament; 28, at Adams Central; 29, Milford
