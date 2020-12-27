February
Hastings Catholic Schools celebrated Catholic Schools Week with a volleyball match between staff and St. Cecilia seniors, among other activities.
The first phase of the Central Community College-Hastings Hamilton Building construction project, expanding the space for the advanced manufacturing design program, was completed.
Mat and Kayla Habrock, and Mat’s mother, Jen Schwab, all of Juniata, purchased the former Golden Friendship Center building at 509 S. Bellevue Ave., with plans to eventually transform the building into a day care center.
Alton Jackson, Paul Dietze and Norm Sheets met with city of Hastings staff to start the process of circulating a petition to reverse the Hastings City Council’s decision to raze the 16th Street viaduct.
John Kryzsko, a seventh-grader from St. Cecilia, took home first place at the Adams County Spelling Bee at Adams Central Elementary. “Ruffian” and “benefactor” were the winning words.
Four Nebraska state senators — Tom Brewer, Steve Erdman, Steve Halloran and Dave Murman — visited the office of Hastings Rentals, 237 N. Burlington Ave., to discuss plans for Tax Relief Unites Everyone, an initiative that would give Nebraskans a 35% rebate for property taxes paid.
Minden Public Schools became the latest Tribland school to add an agricultural education program.
Silver Lake Public Schools Superintendent Josh Cumpston took the superintendent position at Fillmore Central in Geneva — a post he would fill in July.
Scott Harrington was approved as the new Adams Central Junior-Senior High School principal by the Adams Central Board of Education.
Deante Mullen was given two consecutive 19- to 20-year prison sentences for his role in the 2017 shooting death of Jose “Joey” Hansen.
Members of the Kenesaw Village Board of Trustees approved a blight study and general redevelopment plan in the first step toward a new 14-lot subdivision in the town.
The C-1 No. 2 Adams Central boys basketball team defeated Class B No. 2 Hastings High 54-51 in a packed Hastings High gymnasium.
Jill Allgood was serving as chief of police in Superior, a post she took over in December 2019, after more than 13 years with the department. Allgood succeeded Perry Freeman, who retired after 17 years as chief.
The Hastings Family YMCA made a change to no longer offer junk food and drinks in the vending machines there. Soda was replaced with water and Gatorade, and fried chips were replaced with baked versions.
Members of the Hastings Board of Education voted 4-3 to unseat fellow board member Brady Rhodes after Rhodes missed two consecutive board meetings. Rhodes had informed the school board in 2019 he and his family would spend an extended time in Latin America.
The gravel stretch of Assumption Road leading from U.S. Highway 281 into the Freeland Creek subdivision, south of Hastings, was added to Adams County’s one- and six-year road and bridge improvement plan.
Dan Peters was named the executive director of the Hastings Community Foundation.
Innovative Prosthetics was excelling after recently renovating and moving into the 5,600-square-foot building at 3211 W. 12th St., formerly occupied by Village Inn restaurant.
Hastings High won the school’s first wrestling team title since 1988. Hastings’ Damen Pape took first place in the 182-pound weight class.
Members of the Hastings City Council voted 7-0 to approve a $1.6 million bid from the Green Tree Co. of Red Oak, Iowa, for a citywide tree trimming initiative. The bid was $1,079,000 for utility work and $543,820 for street work.
Members of the Hastings City Council approved awarding the contract to Christiansen Commercial Contracting of Pender for a new splash playground that would be at least three times larger than the previous structure in the pool’s zero entry. Christiansen Commercial Contracting, which bid $634,100, had the lowest of four bids.
Pacha Soap announced it was remodeling and would be moving into the nearly 95,000-square-foot former Bimbo Bakery at 317 S. Elm Ave.
