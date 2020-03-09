I’ve been at this sports writing gig for, like, three years here at the Tribune.
And in some ways it feels much longer. But in others I feel brand new. I think it’s that way because of the athletes cycling through the schools. They grow up so fast, don’t they?
By no stretch do I know the logged history of Tribland or even much about statewide athletics. I probably couldn’t scratch much below the surface.
Without looking at a webpage I probably couldn’t tell you when a certain school won its last championship (other than those I’ve been around for).
I’m not a Nebraska sports encyclopedia. I’m not from here; I’m an adopted Cornhusker. But in my time here, I’ve developed close connections with the schools we cover on a regular basis.
(I know, your school doesn’t get enough coverage. They never do).
While at the girl’s state basketball tournament in Lincoln this past weekend, I was interviewed by Spirit Catholic Radio during halftime of a game, and I was referred to as the “St. Cecilia beat writer for the Hastings Tribune.”
I laughed. But I can see why one would think that. I certainly wasn’t offended.
I even joked earlier this winter that Chapman Gymnasium was my second home because I was there so often throughout the first weeks of the basketball season.
I’ve spent many hours watching the St. Cecilia girl’s basketball team warm up with their blue and white striped old-fashioned pants and then bury teams on the scoreboard over the last few years.
I’ve interviewed the Hawkettes’ head coach Greg Berndt probably the most of any since I’ve been here.
I haven’t yet counted, but I would be willing to bet that in my three years working for this newspaper, I’ve watched St. Cecilia, specifically on the hardwood, more than any other of our 20-plus schools in the Tribland.
Some of you reading this might ridicule that claim, call it favoritism. And that’s okay.
But I’m not here to argue about any of that.
I’m here because on Sunday I woke up feeling like a champion, too.
When St. Cecilia won its first of two C-2 titles in a row last March I felt an overwhelming joy.
This was a team that had won 27 of its 28 games that season. Dominated. And that’s how you could also describe the championship game — an 18-point win over Crofton, a team which has caused so much frustration over the last decade.
I wasn’t around for the Crofton years. But I know how meaningful that win was. I felt it through interviews and emotions that poured out of players, coaches, and former players.
Last Friday, St. Cecilia got Crofton again, in the C-2 semifinals.
And Saturday, the Hawkettes outlasted Ponca — another STC historical foe — for their second consecutive title.
Again, I felt jubilation. I wanted to scream “Back-to-back!” and gallup through Pinnacle Bank Arena with them.
I watched more than half of STC’s games this season. I saw the Hawkettes at some of their lowest points, and of course, their highest.
But see, when you’re a journalist, you can’t have favorites. You can’t cheer or groan from press row. Although I’m human, too, and trust me, I let comments slip out here and there.
And while I don’t think it’s appropriate to act certain ways in the role I possess, I do think it’s okay to want the teams you cover to do well.
Or else what fun is it to just go through the motions and not care one way or the other?
Did I complain that I had to sit around all day because the championship didn’t tip off until close to 9 p.m. on a Saturday night? Yes, probably like a few or more of you, I did.
But did I feel lucky, and was I excited to be there? Absolutely.
No, you won’t see me smiling, or running on to the court, or cutting down the net with the team when the buzzer sounds.
But, when one of our area teams wins — and in each of my three years a girl’s team has, just sayin’ — I can’t help but feel like a champion, too.
It’s special to watch that team you’ve journeyed with complete their goal.
Earlier Saturday, as I was walking into Noodles & Co. for lunch, I heard pounding on the window as I approached the door.
I looked to my left and, coincidentally, there was St. Cecilia’s team, smiling and waving.
It made me smile. It made me feel a small part of them. That they knew me, and, of course, I knew them.
It was a reminder to me that you’ve got to enjoy the little things, because sometimes they make it all worth it.
