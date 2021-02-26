UTICA — The Class C-2, District 8 championship pitted a 19-win Sutton girls basketball team against a Centennial squad that was 22-2 on the season, making a tough matchup for the Fillies, who had lost to the Broncos twice already this season.
Third time's the charm, right?
Both previous matchups were decided by 10 points and seven points, but Friday's battle was as intense of a game and atmosphere as either team had seen this season. The evenly-matched Broncos and Fillies went toe-to-toe for 28 minutes and were just a few inches from going four more, as Sutton's game-tying heave at the buzzer clanked off the back iron. Centennial held on for a 49-46 overtime win, advancing to the state tournament.
"I told the girls I was blessed to coach a group that has very little drama, comes to work every single day, that's all I can ask for. They go to battle like that every single night," said Sutton head coach Josh Rapp. "Only one team gets to end their season happy, and unfortunately we didn't get to do that. But I'm so proud to coach this group; they work so hard and they put in the time. I just wish we could have gotten to the next step, but we fell just a little short."
It's unusual to see a team with a record of 22-2 as the No. 8 seed in the district finals; 14 of Centennial's wins came at the expense of teams that finished the year with a losing record, and Sutton's 19 wins are the most for any team that the Broncos beat. Nonetheless, Centennial proved why it has been one of the tougher teams in the state.
"It's two evenly matched teams; both play really hard, both have good senior leaders," Rapp said of the Fillies and Broncos squads. "It's a tough battle. People were hitting the floor, it was physical — they just made one more shot than we did."
The Broncos, who lost in overtime in the subdistrict final against Cross County (20-4), have a defense that went into Friday allowing just 31.5 points per game. That stout defense proved itself, forcing 12 turnovers, many in key situations.
But the Fillies went right at the Broncos, going inside the paint early and often. Sutton's post Kylie Baumert has been an inside force for the team all season, and Friday was no different as she was 6-for-10 in the first three quarters and got to the line six times. As Centennial began to collapse in the paint, the Fillies then started getting more outside looks.
Sutton went into the fourth quarter trailing by three, but Dayvie Perrien tied the game just 25 seconds into the period with her second trey of the game. On the ensuing Sutton possession, Kate Griess put Sutton up three with another 3-pointer. But just as quickly as Sutton gained the lead the Broncos took it back; scoring seven points on its next three possessions to go up 41-37.
With 4:27 remaining in the game, Centennial took a six-point lead, the largest of the game for either team. But Sutton came roaring back, scoring six straight points to tie the game. Grasha Nuss' 3-pointer with 1:28 remaining eventually forced the game into overtime.
"That's just how these girls are, the game's just never over until the horn sounds. They're always battling," the Sutton coach said of his team's rally. "That's props to these girls, and, again, that's why I'm so proud to coach them."
Both defenses buckled down in overtime, as the two squads combined for two field goals in the extra four minutes. The Broncos took a four-point lead but missed out on the chance to extend it after missing two front ends of one-and-one opportunities. Xytlaly Bautista an opportunity to tie the game at the line, but converted just one of the two free throws.
Centennial finally made two shots from the charity stripe to give them a three-point lead with just 12 seconds on the clock. Perrien made the raucous gymnasium go silent while her trey from the top of the arc was in the air, but it bounced off the back of the rim as the buzzer sounded, ending the game and the Fillies season.
"What an atmosphere (Friday night). That was fun. I just wish we could have come out on the other end," Rapp said.
Baumert's 19 points led all players in the game, as she finished 7-for-11 from the floor and 5-for-6 from the line. She also grabbed a team-high eight rebounds. Bautista chipped in with nine points.
Asia Nisly tallied 12 points and eight boards to lead Centennial in both categories. Jaci Opfer came off the bench to score 10 points. The Broncos won the rebounding battle 32-26 — a category Sutton is used to dominating.
Perrien and Baumert are the only two senior starters on Sutton's roster. Tymerie Steinhauer and Melaney Nuss are also part of a senior class that Rapp said will be missed.
"When you look at this senior group, they won two games as freshmen. To come out this year and go 19-7 and be one step from the state tournament, they've come a long ways. And it's because they put in the time and were willing to work...I'm just proud of this group. I wish we could have got that one more step and they could have experienced Lincoln."
Sutton (19-7)...........8 9 14 12 3 — 46
Centennial (23-2).....7 14 13 9 6 — 49
Sutton (46)
Xytlaly Bautista 3-6 1-2 9, Kate Griess 2-9 1-2 6, Dayvie Perrien 2-7 1-2 7, Kylie Baumert 7-11 5-6 19, Julia George 0-3 0-0 0, Tymerie Steinhauer 0-1 0-0 0, Alivia Huxoll 0-0 0-2 0, Grasha Nuss 2-2 0-0 5. Totals: 16-39 8-14 46.
Centennial (49)
Kate Hirschfeld 3-7 0-1 6, Daylee Dey 3-7 2-3 8, Kiley Rathjen 2-5 0-1 4, Asia Nisly 3-5 3-5 12, Jaycee Stuhr 4-10 0-0 9, Jaci Opfer 4-7 0-0 10, Kierra Green 0-4 0-0 0, Madison Avery 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 19-48 5-10 49.
