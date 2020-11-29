With five starters back, expectations are high for the Sutton girls basketball team.
"This year's team is set to have an exciting season," said coach Josh Rapp. "We return a lot of experience from last year and have a group that is hungry for success. We will need to find some girls who are willing to step up and provide depth. We return all five starters but lost bench play to graduation."
Starters back are seniors Dayvie Perrien and Kylie Baumert and juniors Xtlaly Bautista, Kate Griess and Julia George.
Perrien and Baumert are three-year starters. Baumert averaged 16 points, 9 rebounds and 3 steals a game last year.
Perrien averaged 3 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists per game.
In addition, Bautista averaged 7 points, Griess 6 points and George 5 points last year. The three of them are two-year starters.
Others looking to contribute are junior Grasha Nuss and sophomore Alivia Huxoll.
"We play a tough schedule that should prepare us to be playing some really good basketball come district time," Rapp said.
