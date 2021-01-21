SUTTON — Close-range shots and points in the paint, in most cases, helps a team win a basketball game.
For the Sutton Fillies, that was the difference maker Thursday night. Sutton came out with a 53-38 victory over Fairbury.
Out of the 53 points scored, 33 of those points came from inside the free throw line and especially in the paint.
“Coming off a win on Tuesday, which was a very physical game, I was a little bit worried of how much we would have left,” said Sutton head coach Josh Rapp. “We have some bumps and bruises from that win on Tuesday, but they responded well with another physical game in the paint tonight. I thought we stepped up. We had a little trouble stopping their cross screens, but we made some adjustments at halftime and the girls responded well and made a nice run coming out of the half.”
Sutton was down for almost the entire half, but with around four minutes to go, the Fillies found a spark from junior guard Xytialy Bautista, when she drained back-to-back treys to give the Fillies their first lead of the ball game.
“We talked about it offensively against their zone, and they played more man defense than I expected,” Rapp said. “We had some good ball movement and got our shooters open, and stepped up and knocked them down tonight and that got us going.”
The Fillies early on had trouble stopping the Jeffs’ inside attack. Almost every possession, Fairbury would look down on the low block for a turnaround shot in the paint.
Jordan Tracy led all scorers with her 16 points, with 12 of them in the first half.
After adjustments, the Fillies would double and triple team Tracy to force either a turnover or to send the ball back to the outside for a few steals and to create some transition buckets.
“We were doing a poor job of defensive positioning,” said Rapp. “We were allowing them to bury us too far in the paint, so we talked about where we needed to be when the ball reversals were happening and our guards would stay and help a little bit longer. We were leaving the post players out to dry, but like I said, we made adjustments with our timeouts and at halftime. We were a lot better those last two and-a-half quarters.”
The Fillies had eight total players score. Kate Griess led the Fillies with 12. Rapp said it was great for the ball to be spread out and to share the wealth of making buckets.
“I think offensively, we have girls that are able to score any given night,” Rapp said. “We do a good job of stepping up when it’s our opportunity. Our girls are so unselfish that they don’t care if it is them scoring or someone else scoring. They just want to win, so tonight we got a little chip in from everyone. Everyone stepped up and hit their shots that they needed to hit and we got them open. We are not trying to force shots, we want to get our girls open and the girls don’t care who is taking them, which helps build confidence in everyone.
About halfway through the fourth quarter, after the Jeffs’ made their first bucket of the frame, Fairbury brought out a full court press to try to create turnovers and to creep back into the ball game. The Fillies, however, managed to break the press on three straight possessions that would result in six points and coach Rapp was excited to see that.
“I haven’t seen a press all year, so, we did not talk about that at all tonight coming into the game. I told them after the game that (Fairbury) put it on and we knifed’ it with great passes. We finished the layups and we rewarded ourselves with great ball movement and taking care of the basketball against the press and that extended our lead.”
The Fillies in the contest were 20-for-43 (46%) from the floor and they were 9-for-13 (69%) from the free throw line.
“It was a very physical game in the paint. We were not getting many easy buckets inside, but we were strong getting our shots up and getting to the free throw line to take advantage and that is big,” Rapp said. “We shoot a ton of free throws in practice and we have rewarded ourselves at the line.”
FHS…..................................................................12 11 6 9 — 38
SUT…..............................................................10 17 11 15 — 53
Sutton (53)
Kate Griess 12, Kylie Baumert 9, Xytaly Bautista 8, Julia George 8, Alivia Huxoll 7, Tymerie Steinhauer 4, Gracie Nuss 3, Melaney Nuss 2
Fairbury (38)
Jordan Tracy 16, Karly McCord 8, Ellie Ohlde 5, Casidy Sipek 4, Jami Mans 2, Hannah Robertson 2, Maggie Layton 1
