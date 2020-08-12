SUTTON — Sutton volleyball won more games in 2019 than it had since 2015 when it went 30-4 and lost in the first round of the state tournament.
While still far from where they want to be, the Mustangs’ 14-18 finish last season was progress and a step in the right direction. It was the most wins under Shelli Mohnike in her three years at the helm.
A 5-1 start got the Mustangs out and running. Later in the season, they responded to a five-game losing streak with three straight wins.
Sutton’s league, the Southern Nebraska Conference, plays one of the tougher slates in the central part of the state. The Mustangs run into powers Fillmore Central and Superior often throughout the year; however, those two programs look very different this year than in those past.
Sutton returns six starters from last year’s squad. It’s an experienced group led by senior Kylie Baumert, who led Tribland in blocks per set. Fellow senior Dayvie Perrien led the Tribland in aces in 2019 and dug out 404 balls for the Mustangs in a setter role.
Also back in the lineup are Kate Griess, who will be a three-year starter; Reagan Vavricek, Julia George, and Melaney Nuss.
Mohnike expects sophomore Alivia Huxoll and freshman Lily McCroden to be in the mix, as well. Sophomore Maddie Baxa and freshman Regan Robinson will compete for roles as defensive specialists.
Sutton’s length at the net should play favorable, if the Mustangs can get hands on balls at the net. Nuss is the tallest listed at 5-feet, 11-inches while Baumert is 5-10 and George is 5-9.
The Mustangs begin the year by hosting Exeter-Milligan Aug. 27.
2020 schedule
August
27, Exeter-Milligan 7 p.m.
September
1, at Sandy Creek 5 p.m.; 3, at Nebraska Lutheran 5:30 p.m.; 10, at Doniphan-Trumbull 5 p.m.; 12, at Friend invite 9 a.m.; 15, Superior 7 p.m.; 17, at Centennial 5 p.m.; 19, at Fillmore Central invite 7 p.m.; 24, St. Cecilia 7 p.m.; 29, at Fillmore Central 7 p.m.
October
6, at Thayer Central 7 p.m.; 8, at David City; 15, Heartland Community 7 p.m.; 17, at Centennial invite 9 a.m.; 19, at Southern Nebraska Conference tournament 5:30 p.m.; 20, at Southern Nebraska Conference tournament (Milford) TBD; 22, at Southern Nebraska Conference tournament (Milford) TBD; 26, at subdistricts; 27, at subdistricts
