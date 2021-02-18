SUTTON — “Going into the game, against a team like this, you know it was going to be a four-quarter battle. We got off to a great start and gave ourselves a little leeway, a little breathing room there early, but we just hit big shots throughout the game. They hit some big shots, we kind of answered. We played a solid game for four quarters.”
This is what Sutton Fillies head coach Josh Rapp had to say of his team’s performance in a 52-44 victory over the Superior Wildcats Thursday to claim the Class. C-2, Subdistrict 8 title.
After a pair of free throws from Wildcat junior Shayla Meyer got her team to within a point of the Fillies, Sutton got fired up on offense, getting four baskets from four different Fillies, including a 3-pointer from senior Dayvie Perrien, to jump ahead 14-9 to go into the second quarter.
“Hitting shots early to start the game (and) hitting some shots early to start the second half just kept our confidence at a high level,” Rapp said. “We were doing a good job of attacking. We were having good ball movement. We did a good job of attacking their defense and giving ourselves open looks and we were knocking them down, and that is what you have to do this time of the year.”
Hitting shots early in quarters was key for the Fillies and they controlled the pace of the contest throughout, and that showed in the third quarter, as they went on a 6-2 run early in the quarter to get a nine-point, 32-23 lead, which held true to the end of the quarter, 40-31.
The Fillies continued their strong performance in the fourth quarter, keeping the Wildcats at bay, despite a flurry of shots and fouls from the Wildcats in hopes of erasing their deficit.
Leading the Fillies was senior Kylie Baumert with an astounding 22-point performance, and a strong supportive showing from junior Xytlaly Bautista, who finished with 10 points.
“Kylie has been big for us all year,” Rapp said. “They were doing a good job early really trying to sit on her and taking her away, but she finished really well tonight when she got the ball down there. She played so tough, and that is the type of player that she is. She plays tough inside. She is hard to handle. A lot of time draws two or three people. She finds the next pass or she finishes on her own. She has been big all year.”
On the other side of the ball, Meyer led the Wildcats’ balanced offense with 17 points, with junior Emma Henderson and senior Sierra Blackburn not far behind, tallying 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Sutton heads to a district final next week, with the seedings released Friday morning.
“Hopefully we can ride this momentum,” Rapp said. “We played really well in two games this week. We had really good practices this week. We have to keep that going. You have to keep that momentum going throughout the whole week of practice that we got to prepare for somebody. We’ll find out who it is. I don’t know what the matchup is going to look like, but just like you said, it is going to be a tough game, so you have to have a sharp week and be ready to go.”
SUPERIOR..............9 9 13 13 — 44
SUTTON.............14 10 16 12 — 52
Superior (44)
Meyer 17, Henderson 11, Blackburn 10, Gardner 7, Kirchhoff 6, McMeen 3.
Sutton (52)
Baumert 22, Bautista 10, Griess 8, George 3, Steinhauer 2, Huxoll 2.
