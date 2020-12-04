SUTTON — The first two days of the season have gone quite differently than they did last year for the Sutton girls basketball team. A season ago, the Fillies dropped their first two games by an average of 20 points, losing to Superior and then Kearney Catholic.
This year, Sutton opened the season with an 18-point win over Superior on Thursday and a 49-40 victory over Kearney Catholic on Friday, in a game which the Fillies led the entire second half.
"Playing back-to-back nights against an athletic team, I was wondering how much gas we'd have in the tank, especially there late in the fourth quarter," said Sutton head coach Josh Rapp. "They battled back; they're a good team and that's what good teams do. Luckily we did what needed to be done."
The Fillies ended last season winning 12 of their final 15 games, and it seems they've picked right back up. Sutton won the rebounding battle 32-31 on Friday; though, it had a commanding advantage midway through the game. Nonetheless, Rapp believes winning on the glass and the defensive end will be his team's biggest strength this season.
"Defense and rebounding is huge. Every team can have a bad shooting night no matter how good you are, but you can always control your defense. That's something we talk about a lot, is controlling your attitude and effort. And that's what defense is and that's what rebounding is," Rapp said.
The Stars and the Fillies were neck and neck throughout the first half, but Sutton pulled away in the third quarter. The Fillies' defense held Kearney Catholic to just two field goals while their offense turned a three-point advantage into a 39-28 lead going into the fourth quarter.
"They're a very athletic team and can get to the rim, so we wanted to make them hit jump shots," the Sutton head coach said. "If we could stay with them and get to the fourth quarter, we thought they could wear out."
Kylie Baumert was a big part of the Fillies' success, especially in the third quarter. She tallied nine of the team's 12 points in the period and finished with a game-high 21 points in the period. She also fell just one rebound shy of a double-double, hauling in nine boards.
Kearney Catholic didn't go away quietly, despite the Sutton advantage growing to as many as 13 points at the 4:40 mark. The STars chipped away until the lead was down to just 47-40. But Baumert poured in her final two points with 2:02 left in the game. Neither team scored in the final 122 seconds, as Sutton held on for its second win in as many games to start the year.
Eight Sutton players recorded at least one rebound, and six Fillies filled the scoring column on the night. Kate Griess added 10 points and hit both of her 3-point attempts. Dayvie Perrien and Julia George each finished with six points, while Xytaly Bautista and Alivia Huxoll both had three points.
Kearney Catholic was led by Liv Nore's 11 points. The Stars shot 17-for-50 (34 percent), which was still better than Sutton's 17-for-55 (30.1). But the Fillies were able to get to the line 10 more times than KC, making seven more free throws.
Sutton will now get a bit of a break, as the Fillies don't play until Tuesday, when they'll host Heartland.
"We have a little time to catch our breath," Rapp said. "We have a tough December, so it's good to get the first two on our side. Hopefully we can build momentum here throughout December."
Boys
Last season, there were just some nights where it seemed like the Sutton boys basketball team could do no wrong; where every shot put up had a legit chance of going in the hoop.
Well, on Friday, the Mustangs experienced first hand what it feels like to be on the wrong side of that kind of a performance.
Kearney Catholic left Sutton with a 20-point rout thanks to a blistering 10-for-18 shooting from beyond the arc and a 50 percent field goal percentage on the night. The Stars won 67-47.
"They're a very good team with a lot of returning guys," said Sutton head coach Jon Ladehoff. "We knew they were going to use their dribble drive, and we did not play well enough in the halfcourt to keep them out of the paint. And of course, when they were able to get the ball in the paint on the drive, we had to help and they were able to kick it out and shot the ball very well to start the season.
"We gave up too many good looks that got them a lot of confidence early."
Kearney Catholic's Brett Mahoney was instrumental in the rout, tallying 33 points and pulling down 10 rebounds for a double-double. Mahoney did most of his work in the paint, going 10-for-17 from the floor, but you could tell it was just his night at the end of the third when he pulled up from half court, double clutched and still drained the shot as the buzzer sounded.
Mahoney also sank 11 of his 12 free throw attempts.
"He's tough to defend," Ladehoff said. "We knew he's able to get into the paint. He's got good moves and gets you up in the air. He's defnitely one of the better players in the area and one of the better players in the state. We were really trying to give a lot of help to him, and he's a good enough passer that he was able to find his teammates."
The Mustangs didn't shoot poorly until the deficit started to be overwhelming and the 3-pointers started raining as an attempt to get back in the game. Sutton finished the night 4-for-21 (19 percent) from 3-point range, but it shot 51.9 percent from inside the arc.
Sutton had three players in double figures for scoring. Both Cade Wiseman and Quinten Jones led the team with 14 points apiece, while Tyler Baldwin added 13 points on 5-for-9 shooting. The trio are the only three consistent starters back from last year's semifinal team, and they figure to be a crucial part to this year's success.
"Those three guys have done a lot for us. They're a good nucleus to build around and they do a lot of good things for us," Ladehoff said. "Now, it's our job to find the other pieces of the puzzle to go around them as we go through the season. We have to find some depth... Part of that is just going to be, as we go through the season, kids finding their roles."
Creighton Sharp added four points and Jesse Herndon finished with two points for Sutton.
In addition to Mahoney's 33, Kearney Catholic got 15 points from Blake Thiele — who was 5-for-7 from deep — and 11 from Logan O'Brien.
The Mustangs fall to 0-1 with the loss and will host Heartland on Tuesday.
