The Fillmore Central girls basketball team is looking to pick up where it left off a year ago when it finished the season 17-8.
"With three returning starters with multiple years of starting experience, we will be leaning on their experience to be our core to build around with the rest of our pieces," said coach Shad Eberhardt.
The Panthers return three starters — senior guard Jackie Schelkopf, junior forward Lexi Theis and junior forward Abby Nichols — with several years of experience.
"We'll be relying heavily on Jackie to help pace our offense and defense, as well as providing scoring along with Lexi and Abby who will also help carry the scoring load while providing help with our rebounding and defense," Eberhardt said. "We also have many capable scoring options throughout the team and bring a lot of athleticism."
Schelkopf averaged 8.2 points and 1.5 steals a game a year ago. Theis average 9.5 points and 4 rebounds a game last year, while Nichols averaged 3.9 points and 3 rebounds.
Others looking to contribute include seniors Claire Kimbrough, Jordan Broman and Haley Korbelik, juniors Bella Lichti and Kelsi Gaston, and sophomore Faith Engle.
"With many upperclassmen on the roster we will have an experienced group who knows our system and how we like to play," said Eberhardt, who enters his seventh season coaching the Panthers. "We will be looking for our role players from last year to step up into bigger roles this year while adding some players who didn't play for us last year but have played for us in the past."
