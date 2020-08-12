GENEVA — A signature part of Fillmore Central’s 2019 volleyball season was winning its own tournament. The Panthers knocked off previously unbeaten St. Cecilia in the process.
The most impressive part of it all? FC accomplished the feat without its primary setter Lexi Theis, who rolled her ankle in the second match of the day, and the Panthers were five points away from being swept by the Hawkettes before flipping the script.
The season ended for the Panthers in subdistricts, of which they played in one of the toughest in the state. But it showed the younger players on Dawn Temme’s roster then, what it takes to be one of the best in the future.
That roster nearly resets this fall. The departure of two key hitters in Halle Theis, who finished her career just shy of 1,000 career kills (984), and Erin Schmidt (214 kills, 63 blocks) hurts the Panthers. The team graduated four in total, including one of its setters Macy Scott (392 assists).
Lexi Theis, now a junior, will be tasked with stepping into more of a leadership role. She finished her sophomore campaign, where she was a hitter and setter, with 148 kills and 420 assists.
Jordan Broman, a senior, is also expected to contribute heavily as a leader and on the court. She recorded the fourth-most digs (175) on the team last year to go along with 51 kills, 37 assists, and 33 ace serves.
Five players Fram last year’s varsity roster return in total. Temme expects senior Baylee Alvarado, junior Bella Lichti and sophomore Reyna Hafer to be in the mix, as well.
Alvarado appeared in 18 sets last year, posting nine digs and three aces. Lichti saw action in 13 games and Hafer 10.
The Panthers have a jamboree scheduled for Aug. 24 at Raymond Central. Their season opens Aug. 29 with the Minden tournament.
2020 Schedule
August
29, at Minden Tournament 9 am.
September
1, at Superior 7 p.m.; 3, at David City 7 p.m.; 8, Milford 7 p.m.; 10, Tri-County 7 p.m.; 12, at Sandy Creek Tournament 9 a.m.; 15, at Heartland 7 p.m.; 19, FC invite 9 a.m.; 22, Thayer Central triangular 5 p.m.; 29, Sutton 7 p.m.
October
6, Diller-Odell 7 p.m.; 8, at Sandy Creek 7 p.m.; 13, Adams Central triangular 7 p.m.; 15, Wilber-Clatonia 7 p.m.; 17, Centennial invite 9 a.m.; 19-22, SNC tournament;26-27, Subdistricts; 31, District final
November
5-7, State tournament
