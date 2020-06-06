As Adams County plans to repair 14 miles of rural road as well as pave the Adams County Office Building parking lot, the financial part of those projects looks favorable.
Members of the Adams County Board of Supervisors voted 7-0 during their regular meeting Tuesday to approve a resolution authorizing the “not to exceed” amount for the interim financing.
The supervisors approved at their April 7 meeting 2020 asphalt contracts with Werner Construction of Hastings for $2.8 million for 14 miles of asphalt overlay as well as a $377,876 Werner bid for seven miles of asphalt removal. Among those 14 miles of overlay, eight miles would be on Bladen Avenue, four miles would be on Holstein Avenue, and 1.75 miles would be on Adams Central Avenue.
The supervisors approved on May 19 creating a Rural Road Improvement District encompassing those 14 miles.
Andy Forney with D.A. Davidson, the county’s bond counsel, was on hand during Tuesday’s meeting.
He said the next step in the process for these general obligation and highway bonds is to do the interim financing. The interest rate he was using for projections was 1.1%.
“This morning we were actually processing some bonds for another county,” he said. “The two-year notes were actually sub-1%. If nothing changes in the market in the next couple of days, we’re hoping we can get rates at or below 1% for the notes. That would be very exciting.”
The overall market is near six-decade lows, he said.
“It’s really not a bad time to be doing some of these projects,” he said.
The supervisors also unanimously approved a $235,903.05 bid from Heartland Concrete Construction of Hastings to pave the Adams County Office Building parking lot with concrete. Heartland had the lowest of five bids.
The engineer’s estimate for the project was $273,304.
Awarding the contract for concrete work at the ACOB parking lot comes after the supervisors rejected a $190,279.50 bid on March 17 for surfacing the ACOB parking lot with asphalt. It was the only bid received.
The engineer’s estimate for asphalt was $125,430.
“This is a little bit more, but from what everybody says this is going to last us forever and ever,” Supervisor Scott Thomsen said. “The drainage they’ve come up with is so much better than what it is today.”
The asphalt bid did not address any sidewalk or curb damage.
“This gets all of that,” Highway Superintendent Dawn Miller said.
The project also includes paving the portion of the parking lot near Howard’s Glass, which will be paid for by Howard’s Glass.
Thomsen said based on the $273,304 engineer’s estimate, Howard’s Glass was willing to participate at $22,000.
“They were willing to do that, and this will even be less since the bid came in less,” he said.
Miller said the Howard’s Glass portion of the project should be $15,000-$18,000.
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, the supervisors received arguments and evidence from attorneys and other landowner representatives as part of an isolated land hearing concerning land owned by Maxine Strasburg and the Ronald D. Strasburg Testamentary Trust.
Acting on the advice from Deputy County Attorney Dave Bergin, the supervisors approved waiting to make a decision in the case, so board members can first review the evidence provided. The approved motion also keeps open the possibility to receive more evidence.
In other business, the supervisors:
- — Reviewed an agreement with Heartland Pet Connection for the boarding of animals.
- Received the SASA Program update and budget request of $12,500, which is the same amount requested last year.
- Received the Adams County Historical Society program update and budget request of $12,400, which is the same amount requested last year.
- Received the CASA budget request of $36,000, which is the same amount requested last year.
- Reviewed zoning plans for the Hastings Rural Fire Building.
- Unanimously approved interlocal gravel and road maintenance agreements — in two separate votes — with Ayr, Blaine, Cottonwood, Hanover, Highland, Juniata, Little Blue, Logan, Verona, West Blue and Zero townships.
- Unanimously approved Delta Dental group insurance renewal.
- Unanimously approved employee health insurance plan and rates for 2020/2021.
- Unanimously approved $11,607.04 in one-time Region 3 matching funds, which is a result of additional mental health cases served due to COVID-19.
