Quality of life has improved for firefighters with Hastings Fire and Rescue thanks to the installation of two new diesel exhaust source capture systems in the city’s fire stations.
Before the capture systems were installed, the diesel exhaust from fire trucks and ambulances accumulated in the covered parking bays when vehicles idled.
The systems now are installed at Highland Park Station and Lincoln Park Station, keeping the exhaust from entering the garages — and firefighters’ lungs.
“Diesel exhaust is a known carcinogen, and firefighters are at a higher risk for certain types of cancer that are caused by that diesel exhaust,” said Hastings Fire and Rescue Chief Brad Starling.
Capt. Darin Clark said cancer is a problem for many retired firefighters and this will help with prevention.
Clark said the stations had commercial air cleaners that could disperse the exhaust when it reached the ceiling, but the new system will keep the fumes from getting into the building. He said the new exhaust equipment also improves the odor in the bays.
The Hastings City Council approved a bid from Air Cleaning Technologies of Bonner Springs, Kansas, on July 13 for a diesel source capture exhaust removal system for Hastings Fire and Rescue for the two stations. Between the two stations, the total was $125,660.
“I think it shows they are definitely interested in the wellness of their employees,” Clark said of the City Council.
The capture devices attach directly onto the trucks’ exhaust pipes, and a system of pipes and fans pulls the diesel exhaust out of the building.
Because the capture system uses magnets to attach to the trucks, the device will release itself from the truck once a firefighter drives out of a garage and into the open air.
Upon return to the fire station, a firefighter can quickly reattach the capture system to a truck as the driver is entering the garage.
“It’s really all about the safety of our firefighters,” Starling said. “This wouldn’t have been possible if it wasn’t for the support we received from the City Council.”
