Hastings firefighters put out a house fire Thursday at the 1300 block of North Saunders Avenue.
Fire Chief Brad Starling said firefighters were dispatched at 10:07 p.m. Thursday to a fire at 1339 N. Saunders Ave. Heat that escaped the heat box in a chimney for an unknown reason caused the fire in a wall that subsequently spread into the ceiling.
Occupants of the residence evacuated, and no injuries were reported in the incident.
Firefighters extinguished the fire and contained it to a single room, but there was moderate smoke damage in the area.
The occupants were displaced for a night while the smoke cleared.
Starling said the fire serves as a reminder to homeowners to check smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors.
"Those save lives," he said.
