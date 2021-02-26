First Congregational United Church of Christ is inviting the community to an online Lenten Justice Speaker Series on Climate.
For each Sunday of Lent — the series began on Feb. 21 — through Palm Sunday, March 28, the church’s Justice Committee has arranged for special presentations related to climate change and to care for the planet as a way of honoring God.
The weekly events, which in some cases include guest preachers for the morning worship service starting at 10:30 a.m., feature presentations and/or discussions afterward.
Anyone interested in the presentations and discussion may participate through Zoom or the church’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/First-Congregational-United-Church-of-Christ-116760412751. To participate by Zoom, email pastor@fcucchastings.org. The morning worship service also is streamed live on the Facebook page.
The series kicked off Feb. 21 with a presentation by Amanda McKinney of Doane University on diet and climate.
The rest of the schedule follows:
Feb. 28, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Ken Winston, policy director for the advocacy group Nebraska Interfaith Power & Light, on Nebraska legislative initiatives. (Guest preacher at morning worship will be UCC Pastor Penny Greer, a board member for Nebraska Interfaith Power & Light.)
March 7, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Chelsie Johnson of the group Nebraska Conservation Voters on public power districts and voting
March 14, starting at 12:30 p.m.: Taylor Schneider, an instructor at Central Community College-Hastings, on the college’s wind and solar energy program. (Guest preacher for morning worship will be Dan Deffenbaugh, associate dean of instruction-academic education at CCC-Hastings and author of the 2007 book “Learning the Language of the Fields: Tilling and Keeping as Christian Vocation.”)
March 21, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Derek Zeisler of Hastings Utilities and Jeff Berggren of GenPro Solar on energy usage and solar investment
March 28: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Discussion following a sermon during morning worship by guest preacher the Rev. Betsy Blake Bennett, archdeacon of the Episcopal Diocese of Nebraska, whose work includes a focus on environmental issues
To learn more, visit the Facebook page or fcucchastings.org or call 402-462-4136. The church is at 2810 W. Seventh St.
