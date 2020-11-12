Constituents from Adams, Clay and Fillmore counties will have an upcoming chance to connect virtually with the staff of U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb.
Josh Jelden, Fischer’s central Nebraska constituent services and outreach representative, will be available for virtual appointments from noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 23. Jelden can visit with constituents via telephone or video call about casework and other issues at the federal level.
Due to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic, in-person local office hours aren't being scheduled at this time.
Constituents wishing to speak with Jelden should make an appointment in advance, by email if possible, at outreach@fischer.senate.gov. For more information, call the senator’s Kearney field office at 308-234-2361.
