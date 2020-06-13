Five-year-old Callan Stroman of Hastings cast his line into Lake Hastings many times as he competed in the annual fishing derby Saturday at Lake Hastings hosted by the Hastings Parks and Recreation Department.
“I like catching them,” Callan said.
His parents, Tim and Sara, said they hadn’t heard of the event before, but wanted to come out because of their son’s growing interest in fishing.
“He’s really been getting into it,” Tim said. “It’s nice to see something like this for his age.”
The annual event gives kids ages 5-16 a chance to catch as many fish as they can in 90 minutes. Parents could help with bait and setting a pole, but the children had to reel in a fish for it to count.
The participants were divided into three age groups, with 21 children ages 5-9, six in the 10-12 category and four age 13-16.
The top fishers in each category were named based on the number of fish they caught. Fish were tallied after caught, then released back into the lake.
Hastings Lake contains four types of fish: Bluegill, bass, catfish and crappie. Participants could catch up to 15 of each species.
Ryan Martin, recreation superintendent for the Hastings Parks and Recreation Department, said the derby was able to be held as scheduled, even with the spread of the novel coronavirus disease.
“During COVID-19, we had to cancel a lot of activities,” he said. “This is an event where people can social distance themselves and still enjoy it.”
The three division winners received tackle boxes for prizes. Martin said Angler’s Cove Live Bait Store donated nightcrawlers for participants to use as bait for the event.
He said it’s important for kids to have the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors to counteract the prevalence of television and social media in society.
“Fishing is a great sport that can last a lifetime,” Martin said.
For Zachary Ostdiek, 8, of Hastings, his interest in the sport started after he won a fishing pole at the State Fair last year. Access to a pole started an interest in fishing.
“I just thought this would be fun since I already had a fishing pole,” he said.
His father, Corey, said he wanted to encourage his son to try something new and thought the derby was a great reason.
“Kids sometimes spend too much time in front of devices,” he said. “This gives them a chance to get out into nature.”
Interacting with nature was an important part for the Kendall family, as well.
Gary and Megan brought their daughters, Djinna, 9, and Brianna, 7, as they have for several years. They try to go fishing every couple weeks as the girls learn to fish.
“We come out every year,” Megan said. “I think it’s good for the kids.”
As the girls caught fish, they quickly poked at the wriggling bodies before they were thrown back into the lake.
“We won’t let her count it unless she touches it,” Gary said.
Djinna said she likes to move the line around as she’s fishing.
“I like playing with the fish so I can make them work for their prize,” she said.
The winners in each age division are:
— 13-16: Wyatt Tate, eight bluegill
— 10-12: Noah Goings, nine bluegill and 10 catfish
— 5-9: Maddox Smith, eight bluegill and 10 catfish
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.